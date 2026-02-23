Scat Singing, David ‘Fathead’ Newman, Misty Music & Claire Daly FEATURED NEW RELEASES OF THE WEEK: John Clay – About Time

Monday 2.23.26

SPECIAL: In conjunction with the February Feature, Night Train devotes the entire show to some great jazz vocal pyrotechnics. We’ll hear more of the scat singing we’ve been celebrating this month, along with vocalese, and other intriguing approaches to jazz singing. Among the artists featured are Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Anita O’Day, Clark Terry, Betty Carter, Janice Borla, Jazzmeia Horn, and Bobby McFerrin. Then in hour two, it’s a special exploring scat and vocalese with both great music and interviews with some of the talented artists who have explored those forms.

Tuesday 2.24.26

Night Train marks the birthday of veteran sax and flute player David ‘Fathead’ Newman with music he did with Ray Charles, as a leader, and in an hour two special. We’ll also remember singer Josie Falbo with music from her last album, and highlight new music from singer Tyreek McDole, guitarist Dave Stryker, and (our Featured New Release of the Week) drummer John Clay.

Wednesday 2.25.26

Things get a bit misty tonight on the Night Train, as we highlight “Misty” songs from such artists as Ahmad Jamal, Duke Ellington, the Misty Miss June Christy, Clark Terry, Hilton Ruiz, and the Reid Hoyson Project. We’ll also hear classic tracks from Abbey Lincoln, Cal Tjader, and Count Basie with Big Joe Turner.

Thursday 2.26.26

Night Train remembers baritone saxophonist Claire Daly on what would have been her birthday today. We’ll get to music from our Featured New Release of the Week from drummer John Clay. And we wrap up our February Feature marking the centennial anniversary of the recording of the pioneering scat recording “Heebie Jeebies” by Louis Armstong with an hour two special showcasing some of the early scat recordings in jazz.

