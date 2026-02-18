President’s Day, Mardi Gras, Women Instrumentalists & David Murray FEATURED NEW RELEASE OF THE WEEK: Alexa Tarantino – The Roar and the Whisper

Monday 2.16.26

SPECIAL: Night Train celebrates Presidents’ Day with music from Abe Lincoln, George Washington, and ‘the Prez’ himself – Lester Young. We’ll also hear a ‘campaign song’ from Louis Jordan, some patriotic sounds from John Daversa’s triple-Grammy winning American Dreamers album, music from Dizzy Gillespie (who had his own unique run for President in 1964), and a special tribute to Lester Young in hour two of the show.

(Global Village and Strange Currency also celebrate President’s Day tonight.)

Tuesday 2.17.26

SPECIAL: Night Train joins in with Global Village and Strange Currency for a Mardi Gras celebration tonight. In hour one, we’ll hear New Orleans and Mardi Gras selections, including music from Delfeayo Marsalis, Astral Project, Nicholas Payton, Louis Armstrong, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and more. Then in hour two, it’s a Jazz Mardi Gras Celebration special.

(Global Village and Strange Currency also celebrate Mardi Gras tonight.)

Wednesday 2.18.26

Tonight on the Night Train we highlight women jazz instrumentalists – from veterans and NEA Jazz Masters to some of the artists and groups shaping the music today. Among the artists featured: Marian McPartland, Melba Liston, Dorothy Ashby, Carla Bley, Shirley Scott, and Nanami Haruta; new release artists Carolyn Trowbridge, Kate Olson, Lisa Hilton, and Alexa Tarantino (our Featured New Release of the Week); and the all-women bands Artemis, Lioness, Monika Herig’s Sheroes, and the Diva Jazz Orchestra.

Thursday 2.19.26

Night Train marks the birthday of saxophone and bass clarinet player David Murray with music he did as a leader, as part of the World Saxophone Quartet (including in a special in hour two), and as a guest with the acclaimed ska band, the Skatalites. We’ll also hear new music from Don Was, Paul Ricci, and Alexa Tarantino (our Featured New Release of the Week), and a track from Samara Joy’s Grammy winning album, Portrait.

