Ken Peplowski, Antonio Adolfo, Sergio Mendes & Drummers

Monday 2.9.26

SPECIAL: Night Train remembers Ken Peplowski in this special edition of the show. The talented musician who passed away last week was one of the greats of the clarinet, as well as being an accomplished saxophonist. He appeared on some 70 recordings ranging from swing to bebop to classical to avant garde to pop. We’ll hear him as a leader and joining in with Hank Jones, Susannah McCorkle, Leon Redbone, Charlie Byrd, Chuck Redd and more in hour one – and in a Savannah Music Festival concert special as part of the Dick Hyman Trio in hour two of the show.

Tuesday 2.10.26

Lots of birthdays to celebrate tonight on the Night Train, including band leader Chick Webb (with a young Ella Fitzgerald doing some early scat for our February Feature), pianists Roland Hanna and Michael Weiss, bassist Rufus Reid, trumpeter Paolo Fresu (with the late Ralph Towner), and Brazilian pianist, composer, arranger and band leader Antonio Adolfo (featured in an hour two special). Plus our Featured New Release of the Week from Left Coast saxophonist and composer Kate Olson, the newly reissued Miles Davis Complete Live at the Plugged Nickel, and (recorded on this date in 1958), the groundbreaking Something Else album from Ornette Coleman.

Wednesday 2.11.26

Tonight on the Night Train, we remember clarinetist Ken Peplowski (with Charlie Byrd) and drummer Sly Dunbar (with Monty Alexander), who both passed away recently. We have more from our Featured New Release of the Week from Seattle-based saxophonist and composer Kate Olson. We continue our February Scat Singing Feature with contemporary vocalist Janice Borla. And we mark birthdays of violinist Didier Lockwood, pianist Ethan Iverson, and Brazilian hitmaker Sergio Mendes (featured in an hour two special).

Thursday 2.12.26

Tonight on the Night Train, we ‘give the drummers some,’ with music from groups led by drummers both legendary and contemporary. We’ll hear Chico Hamilton, Roy Haynes, Art Blakey, Elvin Jones, Joe Farnsworth, Yoron Israel, Gerry Gibbs, Willie Jones III, and more.

