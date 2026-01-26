Jimmy Van Heusen, Jerome Kern, Jazz Funk & Kansas Day

Monday 1.26.26

SPECIAL: Night Train steps aside for a two-hour special highlighting the music of one of the great writers of the Great American Songbook, Jimmy Van Heusen. We’ll hear such jazz greats as James Moody, Sarah Vaughan, Bob Dorough, John Coltrane, Count Basie and more doing their own distinctive versions of compositions from the Emmy and Oscar winner songwriter that have become jazz standards.

Tuesday 1.27.26

SPECIAL: Night Train steps aside for another two-hour special tonight highlighting the music of one of the great composers of American musical theater and the creator of over 700 songs, many of which have become jazz standards. We’ll hear those songs performed by the likes of Django Reinhardt, Dave Brubeck, Cannonball Adderley, Billie Holiday, Blossom Dearie, and more.

Wednesday 1.28.26

Night Train gets funky tonight with some classic and contemporary jazz funk. We’ll hear John Scofield with Medeski, Martin & Wood, the Charlie Hunter Trio, Reuben Wilson, Dr. Lonnie Smith, the Songs of Kemet, and more.

Thursday 1.29.26

SPECIAL: Night Train celebrates Kansas Day with a special program devoted to Kansas-related artists. We’ll hear Wichita-born Stan Kenton, Kansas natives Karrin Allyson (also a 2024 Kansas Music Hall of Fame inductee), Charlie Parker and Gary Foster, Kansas Music Hall of Fame inductees Count Basie, Big Joe Turner, Pat Metheny and Kevin Mahogany, ‘triple threat’ Jerry Hahn (WSU student and teacher, and Kansas Hall of Famer), WSU Associate Professor of Guitar William Flynn, along with an hour two special with acclaimed drummer and WSU alum Matt Wilson.

