© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMUW's lobby will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, January 26 & 27. We will be checking phone and email messages. Stay safe.
Music
Night Train

Jimmy Van Heusen, Jerome Kern, Jazz Funk & Kansas Day

By Chris Heim
Published January 26, 2026 at 9:50 AM CST

Monday 1.26.26

SPECIAL: Night Train steps aside for a two-hour special highlighting the music of one of the great writers of the Great American Songbook, Jimmy Van Heusen. We’ll hear such jazz greats as James Moody, Sarah Vaughan, Bob Dorough, John Coltrane, Count Basie and more doing their own distinctive versions of compositions from the Emmy and Oscar winner songwriter that have become jazz standards.

 

Tuesday 1.27.26

SPECIAL: Night Train steps aside for another two-hour special tonight highlighting the music of one of the great composers of American musical theater and the creator of over 700 songs, many of which have become jazz standards. We’ll hear those songs performed by the likes of Django Reinhardt, Dave Brubeck, Cannonball Adderley, Billie Holiday, Blossom Dearie, and more.

 

Wednesday 1.28.26

Night Train gets funky tonight with some classic and contemporary jazz funk. We’ll hear John Scofield with Medeski, Martin & Wood, the Charlie Hunter Trio, Reuben Wilson, Dr. Lonnie Smith, the Songs of Kemet, and more.

 

Thursday 1.29.26

SPECIAL: Night Train celebrates Kansas Day with a special program devoted to Kansas-related artists. We’ll hear Wichita-born Stan Kenton, Kansas natives Karrin Allyson (also a 2024 Kansas Music Hall of Fame inductee), Charlie Parker and Gary Foster, Kansas Music Hall of Fame inductees Count Basie, Big Joe Turner, Pat Metheny and Kevin Mahogany, ‘triple threat’ Jerry Hahn (WSU student and teacher, and Kansas Hall of Famer), WSU Associate Professor of Guitar William Flynn, along with an hour two special with acclaimed drummer and WSU alum Matt Wilson.

Tags
Night Train music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim