King Day, Jose James, Great Guitars & Django Reinhardt FEATURED NEW RELEASES OF THE WEEK: Dave Stryker – Blue Fire/Paul Ricci – The Path

Monday 1.19.26

SPECIAL: Night Train marks Dr. King Day with music inspired by him and by the Civil Rights Movement. We’ll hear selections from Nina Simone, Dr. Billy Taylor, Duke Ellington, Bobby Watson and more in hour one; and a King Day music special in hour two with more music dedicated to Dr. King.

(Global Village and Strange Currency also marks King Day with special shows tonight.)

Tuesday 1.20.26

Night Train marks birthdays of drummers Jeff ‘Tain’ Watts and Jimmy Cobb, and singer Jose James (featured in an hour two special); highlights music from one of two Featured New Releases of the Week, from guitarist Dave Stryker; steps into the Way Back Machine for music from Miles with his Second Great Quintet recorded on this date; and remembers organist Akiko Tsuruga who passed away in 2025 along with a track dedicated to her from husband Joe Mangarelli’s new album.

Wednesday 1.21.26

SPECIAL: It’s great guitars tonight on the Night Train as we highlight guitar masters and rising stars. We’ll hear such veteran players as Mundell Lowe, Wes Montgomery, Bill Frisell, Larry Coryell, Kenny Burrell, and George Benson. We remember guitarist Phil Upchurch who passed away last year. There’s music from our Featured New Releases of the Week by guitarists Dave Stryker and Paul Ricci. And there’s some Western flavored jazz from guitarist Bruce Forman’s Cow Bop and a tribute to guitar great Pat Martino from the Alternative Guitar Summit.

Thursday 1.22.26

It’s the birthday today of trombone master J.J. Johnson and German bassist Eberhard Weber. We also look ahead to the birthday tomorrow of jazz manouche great Django Reinhardt with some music from the master, several related new releases including the Django Celebration #01 and #02 albums and Stephane Wrembel’s Django New Orleans group, and a jazz manouche special in hour two. Plus a classic track from Billie Holiday recorded on this date, and new music from pianist Nat Adderley, Jr. and guitarist Paul Ricci.

