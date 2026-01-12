Night Train Top 40 – December 2025
1. Lafayette Harris Jr. – All in Good Time (Savant)
2. Rahsaan Roland Kirk – Seek and Listen (Resonance)
3. Christian McBride Big Band – Without Further Ado, Vol. 1 (Mack Avenue)
4. Ron Blake – Scratch Band (77ten33)
5. Anthony Stanco – In the Groove (OA2)
6. Scott Silbert Quartet – Dream Dancing (Scott Silbert Music)
7. Thom Rotella – Right Time Left (High Note)
8. JD Allen – Love Letters (Savant)
9. Ted Piltzecker – Peace Vibes (OA2)
10. Colin Hancock’s Jazz Hounds – Cat & the Hounds (Turtle Bay)
11. Chick Corea – Trilogy 3 (Candid)
12. Josie Falbo – Kickin’ It (Josie Falbo)
13. Susan Krebs & the Local Outfit – Little Did I Dream (Green Gig Music)
14. Brandon Sanders – Lasting Impression (Savant)
15. Afro-Caribbean Jazz Collective – Cortadito (JBG Music)
16. Rahsaan Roland Kirk – Vibrations in the Village (Resonance)
17. Flying Horse Big Band – Unbridled (Flying Horse Records)
18. Kenny Barron – Songbook (Artwork)
19. Nat Adderley Jr – Took So Long (Nat Adderley Jr)
20. Sean Mason – A Breath of Fresh Air (Taylor Christian Records)
21. Ira B. Liss Big Band Jaz Machine – Unexpected Guests (Tall Man)
22. Ledisi – For Dinah (Listen Back/Candid)
23. Pete Mills – For the Record (Pete Mills)
24. George Coleman – With Strings (High Note)
25. Carmen Bradford – Carmen Sings Carmen (Artist Alliance)
26. Giacomo Smith – Manouche (Stunt)
27. Peter & Will Anderson – The Best of Berlin (Arbors Jazz)
28. Don Was & the Pan-Detroit Ensemble – Grove in the Face of Adversity (Mack Avenue)
29. Michael Wolff – Sunny Day (Sunnyside)
30. Steve Houghton Group – And Then Some (Steve Houghton)
31. Chris Rottmayer – Playing Favorites (Pilars Jazz)
32. Jerry Weldon – The Summit (Cellar)
33. Mike Freeman ZonaVibe – Circles in a Yellow Room (VOF)
34. Affinity Trio – New Outlook (Origin)
35. Rich Brown – Nyaeba (Whirlwind)
36. Eric Alexander/Vincent Herring – Split Decision (Smoke Sessions)
37. Jay D’Amico Trio – Ginevra (CAP)
38. Mark Sherman – Bop Contest (Miles High)
39. Wild Iris Brass Band – Way Up (Ear Up)
40. Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap – Elemental (Mack Avenue)