Night Train Top 40 – December 2025

1. Lafayette Harris Jr. – All in Good Time (Savant)

2. Rahsaan Roland Kirk – Seek and Listen (Resonance)

3. Christian McBride Big Band – Without Further Ado, Vol. 1 (Mack Avenue)

4. Ron Blake – Scratch Band (77ten33)

5. Anthony Stanco – In the Groove (OA2)

6. Scott Silbert Quartet – Dream Dancing (Scott Silbert Music)

7. Thom Rotella – Right Time Left (High Note)

8. JD Allen – Love Letters (Savant)

9. Ted Piltzecker – Peace Vibes (OA2)

10. Colin Hancock’s Jazz Hounds – Cat & the Hounds (Turtle Bay)

11. Chick Corea – Trilogy 3 (Candid)

12. Josie Falbo – Kickin’ It (Josie Falbo)

13. Susan Krebs & the Local Outfit – Little Did I Dream (Green Gig Music)

14. Brandon Sanders – Lasting Impression (Savant)

15. Afro-Caribbean Jazz Collective – Cortadito (JBG Music)

16. Rahsaan Roland Kirk – Vibrations in the Village (Resonance)

17. Flying Horse Big Band – Unbridled (Flying Horse Records)

18. Kenny Barron – Songbook (Artwork)

19. Nat Adderley Jr – Took So Long (Nat Adderley Jr)

20. Sean Mason – A Breath of Fresh Air (Taylor Christian Records)

21. Ira B. Liss Big Band Jaz Machine – Unexpected Guests (Tall Man)

22. Ledisi – For Dinah (Listen Back/Candid)

23. Pete Mills – For the Record (Pete Mills)

24. George Coleman – With Strings (High Note)

25. Carmen Bradford – Carmen Sings Carmen (Artist Alliance)

26. Giacomo Smith – Manouche (Stunt)

27. Peter & Will Anderson – The Best of Berlin (Arbors Jazz)

28. Don Was & the Pan-Detroit Ensemble – Grove in the Face of Adversity (Mack Avenue)

29. Michael Wolff – Sunny Day (Sunnyside)

30. Steve Houghton Group – And Then Some (Steve Houghton)

31. Chris Rottmayer – Playing Favorites (Pilars Jazz)

32. Jerry Weldon – The Summit (Cellar)

33. Mike Freeman ZonaVibe – Circles in a Yellow Room (VOF)

34. Affinity Trio – New Outlook (Origin)

35. Rich Brown – Nyaeba (Whirlwind)

36. Eric Alexander/Vincent Herring – Split Decision (Smoke Sessions)

37. Jay D’Amico Trio – Ginevra (CAP)

38. Mark Sherman – Bop Contest (Miles High)

39. Wild Iris Brass Band – Way Up (Ear Up)

40. Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap – Elemental (Mack Avenue)

