Best of 2025 + Jay McShann, Melba Liston, Kenny Wheeler & ‘Good Vibes’ FEATURED NEW RELEASE OF THE WEEK: Carolyn Trowbridge – Found Memories

Monday 1.12.26

Night Train kicks off the week with a Featured New Release of the Week from eclectic vibes player Carolyn Trowbridge. We continue our look back at the past year in jazz with 2025 releases from Nat Adderley, Jr., the Salsa de la Bahia compilation, and the Ike Quebec Blue Note Singles reissue, and a remembrance of Jack DeJohnette who passed away in October. And we mark birthdays of singer Ruth Brown, trumpeter Ingrid Jensen, and Kansas City piano great Jay McShann (featured in a special in hour two of the show).

Tuesday 1.13.26

Two jazz greats on the Night Train birthday calendar tonight – guitarist Joe Pass and trombonist and arranger Melba Liston (featured in a special in hour two of the show). We’ll also hear more from vibes player Carolyn Trowbridge (our Featured New Release of the Week), and from 2025 releases from singers Lucia and Liz Coler, pianist Michael Wolff, and drummer Joe Farnsworth.

Wednesday 1.14.26

More Best of ’25 for the January Feature tonight – including music from Ben Sidran and Mike LeDonne’s Groover Quartet. More from vibes player Carolyn Trowbridge – our Featured New Release of the Week. And birthday salutes to Mark Egan (with the Pat Metheny Group), drummer Grady Tate (with Duke Pearson, Jimmy Smith, and the Billy Taylor Trio), and Kenny Wheeler (featured in an hour two special).

Thursday 1.15.26

SPECIAL: It’s “good vibes” tonight on the Night Train as we feature some of the giants and rising stars of jazz vibes tonight. We’ll hear music in hour one from veterans Chuck Rede, Bobby Hutcherson, Gary Burton, and Cal Tjader, along with contemporary players like Mike Freeman, Beh Billece, Warren Wolf, Steve Nelson, and (our Featured New Release of the Week) Carolyn Trowbridge. And there are more good vibes in a jazz vibes special in hour two of the show.

