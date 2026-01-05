Best of 2025 + Bird Day, the Cookers, Red Allen & Bop Stop Live

Monday 1.5.26

SPECIAL: Night Train joins in with Global Village and Strange Currency to celebrate National Bird Day. We’ll hear bird songs in hour one from Lady Blackbird, Bob Dorough, Anita O’Day, Stacey Kent, Bill Evans, and more. Then in hour two, it’s the legendary jazz Bird, Charlie Parker, in a special feature.

Tuesday 1.6.26

SPECIAL: In this special edition of the Night Train, we feature music from the Cookers, an all-star lineup of players who collectively have over two centuries of professional experience and over 1000 album credits as both sidemen and leaders. We’ll hear music from the band and from some of the many projects individual members (Eddie Henderson, Azar Lawrence, George Cables, Donald Harrison, Jr., Billy Hart and Cecil McBee) took part in, including guest spots with McCoy Tyner, Charles Lloyd, Mulatu Astatke, and Herbie Hancock.

Wednesday 1.7.26

Tonight on the Night Train, we highlight more of the past year as part of our January Feature, with show favorites and a remembrance of multi-instrumentalist and studio ace Phil Upchurch. We’ll also mark birthdays of drummer Sam Woodyard, pianist George Kahn, clarinetist Kenny Davern, and swing trumpet pioneer Red Allen (featured in a special in hour two of the show).

Thursday 1.8.26

SPECIAL: As part of the January Feature looking back at the year in music, Night Train steps aside tonight for a Live at the Bop Stop – Best of 2025 special, with live performances from the past year by Jamey Haddad, Chris Burge, the Reclamation, Reggie Watkins, and more.

