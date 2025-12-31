© 2026 KMUW
Night Train

Night Train's Best Music of 2025

By Chris Heim
Published December 31, 2025 at 12:00 AM CST
  1. Ron Blake – Scratch Band (77ten33)
  2. JD Allen – Love Letters (Savant)
  3. Keith Jarrett – New Vienna (ECM)
  4. Thomas Fonnesbaek – In Rome (Storyville)
  5. Ted Piltzecker – Peace Vibes (OA2)
  6. Ben Sidran – Are We There Yet (Bonsai/Nardis)
  7. Mike Freeman ZonaVibe – Circles in a Yellow Room (VOF)
  8. Conrad Herwig – Reflections-Facing South (Savant)
  9. Nanami Haruta – The Vibe (Origin)
  10. Wild Iris Brass Band – Way Up (Ear Up)
  11. Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap – Elemental (Mack Avenue)
  12. Albare – Eclecticity (Albare Productions)
  13. Roger Glenn – My Latin Heart (Patois)
  14. Kandance Springs – Lady in Satin (SRP)
  15. Ledisi – For Dinah (Listen Back/Candid)
  16. Colin Hancock’s Jazz Hounds – Cat & the Hounds (Turtle Bay)
  17. Steven Oquendo Latin Jazz Orchestra - A Centennial Salute To Tito & Tito - Live At Dizzy's (Truth Revolution Records)
  18. Various - Salsa de la Bahia Vol. 3: Renegade Queens (Patois)
  19. Russ Spiegel – Nitty Gritty (RuzzTone Music)
  20. Liz Cole – I Want to Be Happy (Liz Cole)
Night Train musicBest Music of 2025
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
