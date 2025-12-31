Night Train's Best Music of 2025
- Ron Blake – Scratch Band (77ten33)
- JD Allen – Love Letters (Savant)
- Keith Jarrett – New Vienna (ECM)
- Thomas Fonnesbaek – In Rome (Storyville)
- Ted Piltzecker – Peace Vibes (OA2)
- Ben Sidran – Are We There Yet (Bonsai/Nardis)
- Mike Freeman ZonaVibe – Circles in a Yellow Room (VOF)
- Conrad Herwig – Reflections-Facing South (Savant)
- Nanami Haruta – The Vibe (Origin)
- Wild Iris Brass Band – Way Up (Ear Up)
- Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap – Elemental (Mack Avenue)
- Albare – Eclecticity (Albare Productions)
- Roger Glenn – My Latin Heart (Patois)
- Kandance Springs – Lady in Satin (SRP)
- Ledisi – For Dinah (Listen Back/Candid)
- Colin Hancock’s Jazz Hounds – Cat & the Hounds (Turtle Bay)
- Steven Oquendo Latin Jazz Orchestra - A Centennial Salute To Tito & Tito - Live At Dizzy's (Truth Revolution Records)
- Various - Salsa de la Bahia Vol. 3: Renegade Queens (Patois)
- Russ Spiegel – Nitty Gritty (RuzzTone Music)
- Liz Cole – I Want to Be Happy (Liz Cole)