Monday 12.22.25

SPECIAL: Tonight on the Night Train, it’s an evening of holiday music – from jazz holiday classics to contemporary holiday releases, including seasonal tuba favorites from Travelin’ Light, the Hollywood Tuba 12 and Rhythm & Brass; classics from Joe Pass, the Ray Brown Trio, A Charlie Brown Christmas and Charlie Byrd; some bluesy holiday tunes from B.B. King and Houston Person; and contemporary holiday tracks from Joey DeFrancesco, Pee Wee Ellis, and Cecile McLorin Salvant.

Tuesday 12.23.25

SPECIAL: Join us tonight on the Night Train for a show devoted to jazz versions of seasonal songs – from holiday classics to contemporary holiday releases, including music from the New York Voices, Rene Marie, Bill Evans with Jim Hall, WSU alum Matt Wilson, Wynton Marsalis, Louis Armstrong, the New York Voices, Billie Holiday, and, of course, the Vince Guaraldi Trio.

Wednesday 12.24.25

SPECIAL: Night Train celebrates the season with a show devoted to holiday sounds – from classics and favorites to new and contemporary versions of holiday songs. Among the highlights – selections from Jazz at Lincoln Center, Etienne Charles, Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings, Kermit Ruffins, the Yellowjackets, Duke Ellington, Karrin Allyson, and more.

Thursday 12.25.25

SPECIAL: It’s a Night Train annual tradition to step aside one night during the holiday season for the Joy to the World holiday series. This year in hour one, the show features special guest Judith Owen. The eclectic Welsh singer has appeared on radio and tv (including the Simpsons), toured with Richard Thompson and Bryan Ferry, and released over a dozen albums, including this year’s “Judith Owens Swings Christmas.” Then in hour two, the special guest is Heather Masse, whose credits include work with the Wailin’ Jennys, Roswell Rudd and Dick Hyman.

