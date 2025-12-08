Jimmy Smith, Donald Byrd, Soul Jazz Organ Greats & McCoy Tyner FEATURED ALBUMS OF THE WEEK: New Jazz Holiday Releases

Monday 12.8.25

It’s the birthday today of December Featured Artist, soul jazz organ great Jimmy Smith. In honor of the occasion, we devote the entire show to selections from some of his classic albums (including both his debut and final releases), guest appearances he made with Joey DeFrancesco, Kenny Burrell and Dee Dee Bridgewater, covers and tributes, and a Jimmy Smith special in hour two of the show.

Tuesday 12.9.25

This week on the Night Train we are featuring new holiday jazz releases – and on tap tonight, holiday sounds from trumpeter Jeremy Pelt, guitarist Wayne Wilkinson, trombonist Wycliffe Gordon, and vocalist Emmaline. We’ll also go back for holiday classics from Featured Artist Jimmy Smith and another soul jazz organ great Don Patterson. Plus music from Coltrane’s A Love Supreme, which was recorded on this date in 1964, and a birthday salute to Donald Byrd with both his hard bop and funk work in hour one and in a special in hour two of the show.

Wednesday 12.10.25

SPECIAL: It’s a Night Train special as we celebrate the greats of soul jazz organ. We’ll hear selections from December Featured Artist Jimmy Smith, one of the pioneers of both jazz organ and soul jazz, along with music from Shirley Scott, Jack McDuff, Charles Earland, Jimmy McGriff, Dr, Lonnie Smith, and Big John Patton. Plus the latest from Susan Krebs & the Local Outfit, JD Allen, Thom Rotella, and the Mike Freeman ZonaVibe.

Thursday 12.11.25

Tonight on the Night Train, we’ve got more new holiday releases – this time from the Cincinnati Contemporary Orchestra (with a reimagined Nutcracker), singer Olivia Van Goor, and a various artists Swinging in the Holidays album. We’ve also got holiday music from December Featured Artist Jimmy Smith, and we mark the birthday of pianist McCoy Tyner with holiday music, work as a leader and as part of the classic John Coltrane Quartet in hour one, and in a special in hour two of the show.

