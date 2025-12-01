© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 – November 2025

By Chris Heim
Published December 1, 2025 at 1:12 PM CST
  1. Sean Mason – A Breath of Fresh Air (Taylor Christian Records)
  2. Scott Silbert Quartet – Dream Dancing (Scott Silbert Music)
  3. Susan Krebs & the Local Outfit – Little Did I Dream (Green Gig Music)
  4. Kenny Barron – Songbook (Artwork)
  5. JD Allen – Love Letters (Savant)
  6. Ted Piltzecker – Peace Vibes (OA2)
  7. Nat Adderley Jr – Took So Long (Nat Adderley Jr)
  8. Ledisi – For Dinah (Listen Back/Candid)
  9. Ron Blake – Scratch Band (77ten33)
  10. Pete Mills – For the Record (Pete Mills)
  11. George Coleman – With Strings (High Note)
  12. Carmen Bradford – Carmen Sings Carmen (Artist Alliance)
  13. Christian McBride Big Band – Without Further Ado, Vol. 1 (Mack Avenue)
  14. Giacomo Smith – Manouche (Stunt)
  15. Peter & Will Anderson – The Best of Berlin (Arbors Jazz)
  16. Colin Hancock’s Jazz Hounds – Cat & the Hounds (Turtle Bay)
  17. Ted Rosenthal – Impromp2 (TMR Music)
  18.  Don Was & the Pan-Detroit Ensemble – Grove in the Face of Adversity (Mack Avenue)
  19. Thom Rotella – Right Time Left (High Note)
  20. Behn Gillece – Pivot Point (Posi-Tone)
  21. Mike LeDonne’s Groover Quartet – Turn It Up! (Cellar)
  22. Antony Stanco – In the Groove (OA2)
  23. Michael Wolff – Sunny Day (Sunnyside)
  24. Joe Policastro – Mending Wall (Jenn Jazz)
  25. Steve Houghton Group – And Then Some (Steve Houghton)
  26. Chris Rottmayer – Playing Favorites (Pilars Jazz)
  27. Jerry Weldon – The Summit (Cellar)
  28. Mike Freeman ZonaVibe – Circles in a Yellow Room (VOF)
  29. Albare – Eclecticity (Albare Productions)
  30. Roger Glenn – My Latin Heart (Patois)
  31. Affinity Trio – New Outlook (Origin)
  32. Rich Brown – Nyaeba (Whirlwind)
  33. Eric Alexander/Vincent Herring – Split Decision (Smoke Sessions)
  34. Jay D’Amico Trio – Ginevra (CAP)
  35. Richard D. Johnson – Warm Embrace (Shifting Paradigm)
  36. Dwight Trible – Nocturnal Romance Noir (Katalyst)
  37. Mark Sherman – Bop Contest (Miles High)
  38. Wild Iris Brass Band – Way Up (Ear Up)
  39. Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap – Elemental (Mack Avenue)
  40. Eric Scott Reed – Out Late (Smoke Sessions)
Tags
Night Train music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim