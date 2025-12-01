Night Train Top 40 – November 2025
- Sean Mason – A Breath of Fresh Air (Taylor Christian Records)
- Scott Silbert Quartet – Dream Dancing (Scott Silbert Music)
- Susan Krebs & the Local Outfit – Little Did I Dream (Green Gig Music)
- Kenny Barron – Songbook (Artwork)
- JD Allen – Love Letters (Savant)
- Ted Piltzecker – Peace Vibes (OA2)
- Nat Adderley Jr – Took So Long (Nat Adderley Jr)
- Ledisi – For Dinah (Listen Back/Candid)
- Ron Blake – Scratch Band (77ten33)
- Pete Mills – For the Record (Pete Mills)
- George Coleman – With Strings (High Note)
- Carmen Bradford – Carmen Sings Carmen (Artist Alliance)
- Christian McBride Big Band – Without Further Ado, Vol. 1 (Mack Avenue)
- Giacomo Smith – Manouche (Stunt)
- Peter & Will Anderson – The Best of Berlin (Arbors Jazz)
- Colin Hancock’s Jazz Hounds – Cat & the Hounds (Turtle Bay)
- Ted Rosenthal – Impromp2 (TMR Music)
- Don Was & the Pan-Detroit Ensemble – Grove in the Face of Adversity (Mack Avenue)
- Thom Rotella – Right Time Left (High Note)
- Behn Gillece – Pivot Point (Posi-Tone)
- Mike LeDonne’s Groover Quartet – Turn It Up! (Cellar)
- Antony Stanco – In the Groove (OA2)
- Michael Wolff – Sunny Day (Sunnyside)
- Joe Policastro – Mending Wall (Jenn Jazz)
- Steve Houghton Group – And Then Some (Steve Houghton)
- Chris Rottmayer – Playing Favorites (Pilars Jazz)
- Jerry Weldon – The Summit (Cellar)
- Mike Freeman ZonaVibe – Circles in a Yellow Room (VOF)
- Albare – Eclecticity (Albare Productions)
- Roger Glenn – My Latin Heart (Patois)
- Affinity Trio – New Outlook (Origin)
- Rich Brown – Nyaeba (Whirlwind)
- Eric Alexander/Vincent Herring – Split Decision (Smoke Sessions)
- Jay D’Amico Trio – Ginevra (CAP)
- Richard D. Johnson – Warm Embrace (Shifting Paradigm)
- Dwight Trible – Nocturnal Romance Noir (Katalyst)
- Mark Sherman – Bop Contest (Miles High)
- Wild Iris Brass Band – Way Up (Ear Up)
- Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap – Elemental (Mack Avenue)
- Eric Scott Reed – Out Late (Smoke Sessions)