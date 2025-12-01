Jimmy Smith + World AIDS Day, Wynton Kelly, Good Vibes & Jim Hall FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Lafayette Harris, Jr. – All in Good Time

Monday 12.1.25

It’s a new month and a new week and Night Train kicks off the December Feature celebrating the great jazz organist Jimmy Smith, and showcases music from our Featured New Release of the Week from pianist Lafayette Harris, Jr. We also mark World AIDS Day with music from the Last Night When We Were Young benefit album, and we showcase music from the newly named 2026 NEA Jazz Masters – Carmen Lundy, Airto, and Patrice Rushen. In hour two, as part of our December Feature, we have a special featuring some of the finest organists who have followed in the footsteps of Jimmy Smith.

Tuesday 12.2.25

We’ve got birthday salutes tonight for pianist Wynton Kelly (with Miles Davis and as a leader) and lyricist Adolphe Green (featured in a special in hour two of the show). We have more from December Featured Artist Jimmy Smith and our Featured New Release of the Week from pianist Lafayette Harris, Jr. And we’ll hear music from classic albums by John Coltrane and Shirley Horn that were recorded on this date.

Wednesday 12.3.25

Just what we’re in need of right now – some ‘good vibes.’ Tonight on the Night Train, we’ll hear legendary and up-and-coming vibes players including Milt Jackson (as part of the Modern Jazz Quartet), Bobby Hutcherson, Khan Jamal, Lolly Allen, Gary Burton, and Dave Samuels. Plus some classic tracks from Horace Silver, Ray Charles, Shirley Horn, Ahmad Jamal, and Peggy Lee.

Thursday 12.4.25

Music tonight on the Night Train from December Featured Artist Jimmy Smith, Featured New Release of the Week from Lafayette Harris, Jr., birthday artist Cassandra Wilson and Jim Hall (featured in a special in hour two), and from the Grammy-nominated Trilogy 3 album from Chick Corea. And there’s new music from Josie Falbo and Ron Blake, and a classic track Duke Ellington recorded on this date in 1933.

