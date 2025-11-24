Two of the Four Brothers, Nat Adderley, Tenors & Thanksgiving FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Kenny Barron – Songbook

Monday 11.24.25

Night Train marks birthdays Al Cohn and Serge Chaloff, two of the famed “Four Brothers” of Woody Herman’s Herd, with music they did as leaders in hour one, and as part of a Four Brothers Special in hour two. We also mark the birthday of pianist and band leader Teddy Wilson with music he did with Billie Holiday. Our Featured New Release of the Week comes from pianist and composer Kenny Barron. His Songbook album features his compositions set to new lyrics and sung by an all-star cast of vocal guests (this time it’s Anne Hampton Calloway). We’ll hear more from November Featured Artist June Christy, and new releases tonight come from Sullivan Fortner, Rich Brown, and JD Allen.

Tuesday 11.25.25

Tonight on the Night Train we continue our November Feature celebrating the centennial birthday of cool jazz singer June Christy and highlight more from our Featured New Release of the Week from pianist and composer Kenny Barron. We’ll also mark birthdays of saxophonists Paul Desmond and Rusty Bryant, singer Etta Jones, and cornet player Nat Adderley. We’ll hear music from him as a leader in hour one and in a special in hour two. We’ll also hear his son, Nat Adderley, Jr., from his long-awaited debut album, and from the Grammy-nominated release from Miguel Zenon.

Wednesday 11.26.25

It’s ‘tenor time’ tonight on the Night Train, with music from contemporary saxophonists. We’ll hear selections from Joshua Redman, Von Freeman, Javon Jackson, Diego Rivera, Wayne Escoffery, Dave McMurray, Ray Blue, and more.

Thursday 11.27.24

THANKSGIVING SPECIAL: Night Train joins in with Global Village and Strange Currency tonight to serve up a musical feast for Thanksgiving. The musical menu is filled with songs about food – from the turkey and sweet potatoes to a host of holiday desserts – cooked up by such tasty artists as 2024 Kansas Music Hall of Fame inductee Karrin Allyson, WSU alum Matt Wilson, and such jazz masters as Jaco Pastorius, Gene Ammons, Don Cherry, Sonny Rollins, and more.

(Global Village and Strange Currency also have Thanksgiving specials tonight.)

