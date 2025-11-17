June Christy + David Amram, Johnny Mercer, Tommy Dorsey & Dr. John FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Scott Silbert Quartet – Dream Dancing

Monday 11.17.25

Night Train marks birthdays of adventurous trombonist Roswell Rudd, composer and arranger Vince Mendoza (with John Scofield and the Metropole Orchestra) and eclectic multi-instrumentalist David Amram (including a special with music and an interview in hour two). We continue the month-long centennial birthday celebration for cool jazz singer June Christy. And we have new music from the Christian McBride Big Band, Mike LeDonne’s Groover Quartet, pianist Michael Wolff, and – our Featured New Release of the Week – the Scott Silbert Quartet with an album marking the centennial birthday of saxophonist Zoot Sims.

Tuesday 11.18.25

We’re ‘mad about Mercer’ tonight on the Night Train, marking the birthday of the famed lyricist, songwriter and singer with some of his famous songs in hour one and a special in hour two of the show. We have more from November Featured Artist June Christy and our Featured New Release of the Week from the Scott Silbert Quartet. And there’s more new music as well from Colin Hancock’s Jazz Hounds with Catherine Russell, vocalist Susan Krebs, jazz manouche master Stochelo Rosenberg, and pianist Ted Rosentahl (with new jazz interpretations of classical works).

Wednesday 11.19.25

Tonight on the Night Train we have more from November Featured Artist June Christy and our Featured New Release of the Week from the Scott Silbert Quartet. We’ll hear music from the Grammy-nominated album from Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap, along with the latest releases from Michika Fukumori and Don Was. And we mark birthdays of saxophonist Vincent Herring (from his new ‘tenor battle’ album with Eric Alexander) and Tommy Dorsey (with a Raymond Scott classic in hour one and in a special about the Dorsey Brothers in hour two of the show).

Thursday 11.20.25

Tonight on the Night Train, we go back to the early days of November Featured Artist June Christy’s career for music she did with the Stan Kenton Band. We’ll also join in with Global Village to mark the birthday of Dr. John (including a special in hour two of the show). And we have new music from Carmen Bradford (with a tribute to Carmen McRae), guitarist Thom Rotella, and Scott Silbert (our Featured New Release of the Week celebrating the centenary of saxophonist Zoot Sims).

