Remembering Ray Drummond + Mark Turner, Samara Joy, Cool Jazz Singers & Bennie Moten FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Sean Mason – A Breath of Fresh Air

Monday 11.10.25

Throughout this week, Night Train remembers veteran bassist Ray Drummond, who passed away on November 1st at the age of 78. Tonight we’ll hear music he did with Etta Jones. We also mark birthdays of saxophonist Houston Person, flutist Hubert Laws (also featured tonight in the Global Village), vibes player Warren Wolf and saxophonist Mark Turner (with MTB in hour one and in a special in hour two of the show). Plus more from November Featured Artist, singer June Christy, and from our Featured New Release of the Week from pianist and composer Sean Mason.

Tuesday 11.11.25

Night Train marks birthdays of singers Mose Allison, Ernestine Anderson, and Samara Joy (featured in a Savannah Music Festival concert in hour two of the show). We continue to remember bassist Ray Drummond this week, here in a date he did with pianist Jessica Williams and from an album he did as a leader. Plus more from November Featured Artist, singer June Christy, and from our Featured New Release of the Week from pianist and composer Sean Mason.

Wednesday 11.12.25

In conjunction with our November Feature, Night Train highlights cool jazz singers, past and present. We’ll hear music from Featured Artist June Christy, along with classic singers like Julie London, Peggy Lee, Chet Baker and Chris Conner, and contemporary vocalists including Tessa Souter, Stacey Kent, and Tierney Sutton. Plus classics from Dave Brubeck and the Modern Jazz Quartet, and new music from Sean Mason (our Featured New Release of the Week), vibes players Mike Freeman, Ted Piltzecker, and Behn Gillece, and more.

Thursday 11.13.25

November Featured Artist, singer June Christy, our Featured New Release of the Week from pianist and composer Sean Mason, and our tribute to Ray Drummond are on tap tonight on the Night Train. We also mark birthdays of drummer Idris Muhammad, pianist Hampton Hawes, and band leader Bennie Moten (featured in a special in hour two of the show). And we step into the Wayback Machine for two ballad albums recorded on this date by John Coltrane (Ballads) and Kenny Dorham (Quiet Kenny).

