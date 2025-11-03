Remembering Jack DeJohnette + Azar Lawrence, Gregory Porter & Saxophone Day FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Susan Krebs – Little Did I Dream

Monday 11.3.25

Throughout this week, Night Train remembers legendary drummer Jack DeJohnette, who passed away on October 26th at the age of 83. Tonight we’ll hear music from his Oneness album, and as part of the acclaimed Standards Trio with Keith Jarrett and Gary Peacock. We also kick off a new month’s feature, celebrating the centennial birthday of cool jazz vocalist June Christy, and our Featured New Release of the Week comes from L.A. singer Susan Krebs. Last but not least, we mark the birthday of saxophonist Azar Lawrence with music he did as a leader in hour one, and in a special with legendary pianist McCoy Tyner in hour two of the show.

Tuesday 11.4.25

Night Train marks birthdays of trumpeter Jeremy Pelt and vocalist Gregory Porter (on Ledisi’s new album in hour one and featured in a special in hour two); continues our week-long tribute to Jack DeJohnette with music he did as part of the Standards Trio and with his New Directions lineup; checks out a classic album from Grant Green recorded on this date in 1963; and showcases more from November Featured Artist June Christy and our Featured New Release of the Week from Susan Krebs.

**Wednesday 11.5.25

SPECIAL: Night Train remembers Jack DeJohnette with this special rebroadcast of our birthday salute to the legendary drummer devoted entirely to his music. We’ll hear music from his early days working with Charles Lloyd, Miles Davis, Bill Evans, and local guitar hero Jerry Hahn, during his ECM era with the Standards Trio (with Keith Jarrett and Gary Peacock) and Gateway (with John Abercrombie and Dave Holland), in later recordings with McCoy Tyner, and as a leader. Then in hour two, we’ll hear a special interview and music with DeJohnette recorded around the time he was honored as NEA Jazz Master.

Thursday 11.6.25

SPECIAL: Night Train joins in with Global Village and Strange Currency to celebrate Saxophone Day with a program devoted to one of the most popular instruments in jazz. In hour one, we’ll check out some of the latest releases from saxophonists, including Ron Blake, Eric Alexander with Vincent Herring, Pete Mills, George Coleman, JD Allen, twins Peter and Will Anderson, and the four female saxophone front line of the Empress. Then in hour two, it’s a special devoted to “Bird’s Contemporaries.” While Charlie Parker is one of the most renowned saxophonists in jazz, he had a number of talented contemporaries, showcased in this hour-long salute.

