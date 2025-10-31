Night Train Top 40 – October 2025
- Ted Piltzecker – Peace Vibes (OA2)
- Nat Adderley Jr – Took So Long (Nat Adderley Jr)
- Ledisi – For Dinah (Listen Back/Candid)
- Mike LeDonne’s Groover Quartet – Turn It Up! (Cellar)
- Christian McBride Big Band – Without Further Ado, Vol. 1 (Mack Avenue)
- JD Allen – Love Letters (Savant)
- Carmen Bradford – Carmen Sings Carmen (Artist Alliance)
- Antony Stanco – In the Groove (OA2)
- Eric Alexander/Vincent Herring – Split Decision (Smoke Sessions)
- Ron Blake – Scratch Band (77ten33)
- Colin Hancock’s Jazz Hounds – Cat & the Hounds (Turtle Bay)
- Jay D’Amico Trio – Ginevra (CAP)
- Stochelo Rosenberg – Django Celebration #01 (Label Ouest)
- Pete Mills – For the Record (Pete Mills)
- George Coleman – With Strings (High Note)
- Cory Weeds – Meets Jerry Weldon (Cellar)
- Andy Nevala – El Rumbon (Zoho)
- Giacomo Smith – Manouche (Stunt)
- Peter & Will Anderson – The Best of Berlin (Arbors Jazz)
- Joe Farnsworth – The Big Room (Smoke Sessions)
- Richard D. Johnson – Warm Embrace (Shifting Paradigm)
- Behn Gillece Pivot Point (Posi-Tone)
- Dwight Trible – Nocturnal Romance Noir (Katalyst)
- Michael Wolff – Sunny Day (Sunnyside)
- Mark Sherman – Bop Contest (Miles High)
- Syndee Winters - Sings Lena Horn (Syndee Winters)
- Paxton Spangler Band – Trick Bag (Eastlawn)
- Tom Cohen – Embraceable Brazil (Versa)
- Mike Freeman ZonaVibe – Circles in a Yellow Room (VOF)
- Albare – Eclecticity (Albare Productions)
- Lucia – Lucia (LA Reserve)
- Roger Glenn – My Latin Heart (Patois)
- Kandance Springs – Lady in Satin (SRP)
- Joe Policastro – Mending Wall (Jenn Jazz)
- Wild Iris Brass Band – Way Up (Ear Up)
- Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap – Elemental (Mack Avenue)
- Eric Scott Reed – Out Late (Smoke Sessions)
- John Stein – Among Friends (JS Jazz)
- Cyrus Chestnut – Rhythm, Melody and Harmony (High Note)
- Bill O’Connell – Touch (Jojo)