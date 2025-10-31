© 2025 KMUW
Music
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 – October 2025

By Chris Heim
Published October 31, 2025 at 1:11 PM CDT
  1. Ted Piltzecker – Peace Vibes (OA2)
  2. Nat Adderley Jr – Took So Long (Nat Adderley Jr)
  3. Ledisi – For Dinah (Listen Back/Candid)
  4. Mike LeDonne’s Groover Quartet – Turn It Up! (Cellar)
  5. Christian McBride Big Band – Without Further Ado, Vol. 1 (Mack Avenue)
  6. JD Allen – Love Letters (Savant)
  7. Carmen Bradford – Carmen Sings Carmen (Artist Alliance)
  8. Antony Stanco – In the Groove (OA2)
  9. Eric Alexander/Vincent Herring – Split Decision (Smoke Sessions)
  10. Ron Blake – Scratch Band (77ten33)
  11. Colin Hancock’s Jazz Hounds – Cat & the Hounds (Turtle Bay)
  12. Jay D’Amico Trio – Ginevra (CAP)
  13. Stochelo Rosenberg – Django Celebration #01 (Label Ouest)
  14. Pete Mills – For the Record (Pete Mills)
  15. George Coleman – With Strings (High Note)
  16. Cory Weeds – Meets Jerry Weldon (Cellar)
  17. Andy Nevala – El Rumbon (Zoho)
  18. Giacomo Smith – Manouche (Stunt)
  19. Peter & Will Anderson – The Best of Berlin (Arbors Jazz)
  20. Joe Farnsworth – The Big Room (Smoke Sessions)
  21. Richard D. Johnson – Warm Embrace (Shifting Paradigm)
  22. Behn Gillece Pivot Point (Posi-Tone)
  23. Dwight Trible – Nocturnal Romance Noir (Katalyst)
  24. Michael Wolff – Sunny Day (Sunnyside)
  25. Mark Sherman – Bop Contest (Miles High)
  26. Syndee Winters - Sings Lena Horn (Syndee Winters)
  27. Paxton Spangler Band – Trick Bag (Eastlawn)
  28. Tom Cohen – Embraceable Brazil (Versa)
  29. Mike Freeman ZonaVibe – Circles in a Yellow Room (VOF)
  30. Albare – Eclecticity (Albare Productions)
  31. Lucia – Lucia (LA Reserve)
  32. Roger Glenn – My Latin Heart (Patois)
  33. Kandance Springs – Lady in Satin (SRP)
  34. Joe Policastro – Mending Wall (Jenn Jazz)
  35. Wild Iris Brass Band – Way Up (Ear Up)
  36. Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap – Elemental (Mack Avenue)
  37. Eric Scott Reed – Out Late (Smoke Sessions)
  38. John Stein – Among Friends (JS Jazz)
  39. Cyrus Chestnut – Rhythm, Melody and Harmony (High Note)
  40. Bill O’Connell – Touch (Jojo)
Night Train music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim