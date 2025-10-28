KC Jazz + Chico O’Farrill, Hadda Brooks & Betty Carter FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Nat Adderley Jr. – Took So Long

Monday 10.27.25

Night Train has a slew of birthdays to mark the start of the week – including David Hazeltine, Philip Catherine, Arild Andersen, Babs Gonzalez, Paganini, and Scotty Barnhardt (with the Basie Orchestra, including in a concert special in hour two of the show). Our Featured New Release of the Week is the debut as leader from veteran pianist Nat Adderley Jr. (son of Nat Adderley), along with new releases from Carmen Bradford and Jay D’Amico.

Tuesday 10.28.25

Night Train has another show filled with jazz birthday celebrations – this time for Kurt Rosenwinkel, Glen Moore (of the group Oregon), Andy Bey, and Chico O’Farrill (with a special featuring his son, Arturo, in hour two). There’s more from our Featured New Release of the Week from Nat Adderley Jr. and our October KC Jazz Feature (with Jay McShann). We’ll hear music from the duos of Chick Corea and Gary Burton, and Cannonball Adderley with Milt Jackson from albums that were recorded on this date.

Wednesday 10.29.25

Night Train continues the October KC Jazz Feature with music from the Count Basie and Bennie Moten bands and an album in tribute to both from Planet D Nonet. Our Featured New Release of the Week comes from Nat Adderley Jr. And we mark birthdays of Zoot Sims, Neal Hefti, Matthias Lupri, and Hadda Brooks (featured in a special in hour two of the show).

Thursday 10.30.25

Night Train wraps up the October Kansas City Jazz Feature with a final trip to the Green Lady Lounge for a concert special with Tim Whitmer’s Good Time Quartet in hour two of the show. In hour one, we hear music from classic albums recorded on this date from Betty Carter and from Art Blakely & the Jazz Messengers. And we mark birthdays of Poncho Sanchez and Trilok Gurtu (with John McLaughlin – one of the featured artists this month on Global Village). And there’s new music from Nat Adderley Jr. (our Featured New Release of the Week) and Eric Alexander with Vincent Herring.

