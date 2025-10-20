Kansas City + Eddie Harris, Dizzy Gillespie, Clare Fischer & Ernie Watts FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Ted Piltzecker – Peace Vibes

Monday 10.20.25

Night Train kicks off a new week with a Featured New Release of the Week from vibes player Ted Piltzecker. We mark the birthdays of saxophonist Eddie Harris and guitarist Martin Taylor. Throughout the week we also remember pianist Mike Wofford, who passed away recently. And the October Kansas City Jazz Feature continues with music from Guitar Elation and Karrin Allyson in hour one, and with a concert special with Wire Town featuring guitarists Danny Embry and Ron Fleeman in hour two of the show.

Tuesday 10.21.25

It’s the birthday today of jazz legend Dizzy Gillespie (featured in an hour two special), pianist Fred Hersch (with vocalist Andy Bey) and bassist Marc Johnson (with the all-star Bass Desires group). There’s more for the October Kansas City Jazz Feature, including music from KC great Jay McShann with a young Charlie Parker. Our Featured New Release of the Week comes from vibes player Ted Piltzecker. And as we remember Mike Wofford this week, we’ll hear him in his role as pianist and musical director for the great jazz vocalist Sarah Vaughan.

Wednesday 10.22.25

Night Train continues the October Kansas City Jazz Feature with music from the Robert Altman film Kansas City and from Count Basie (from the Atomic Basie album recorded on this date in 1957). We’ve got more from our Featured New Release of the Week from vibes player Ted Piltzecker. And on our birthday list for today it’s saxophonist Jane Bunnett and pianist Clare Fischer (with Cal Tjader in hour one and in a special in hour two of the show).

Thursday 10.23.25

Tonight on the Night Train we have new music from Ted Piltzecker (our Featured New Release of the Week), Anthony Stanco, and Ledisi. We continue the October Kansas City Jazz Feature with Angela Hagenback and Julia Lee. We wrap up our weeklong remembrance of pianist Mike Wofford with music he did as a leader. And we mark birthdays of Sonny Criss, Dianne Reeves, and Ernie Watts (including a concert special with eclectic Chicago bluesman Corky Siegel in hour two).

