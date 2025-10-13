Canadian Thanksgiving, KC vs CHI & Bill Charlap FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: JD Allen – Love Letters (The Ballads Session)

Monday 10.13.23

SPECIAL: Night Train joins in with Global Village and Strange Currency to celebrate Canadian Thanksgiving Day with a show devoted to music from Canadian artists. We’ll hear pianists Oscar Peterson and Oliver Jones, bassists Dave Young and Neil Swainson, singers Molly Johnson and Holly Cole, saxophonists Cory Weeds, Jane Bunnett and PJ Perry, Canadian transplant Florian Hoefner, and jazz versions of Joni Mitchell songs from Diana Krall, Herbie Hancock and Laila Biali, along with music from Mitchell’s Mingus album.

Tuesday 10.14.25

In conjunction with the Night Train October Kansas City Jazz feature, it’s a K.C./ChiTown Soul Jazz Showdown as the show spotlights the resurgence of contemporary soul jazz bands in both towns. We’ll hear music from the Chicago Soul Jazz Collective, Everette DeVan, OJT, the Soul Message Band, Chris Hazelton’s Boogaloo 7, and more.

Wednesday 10.15.25

Tonight on the Night Train, we mark birthdays of pianist Bill Charlap (with his classic trio in hour one and in a concert special in hour two of the show), pianist and singer Nellie Lutcher, Classic Blues Queen Victoria Spivey (through a new tribute album from Maria Muldaur), and pianist and singer Freddy Cole. We’ll also hear Freddy’s brother, Nat King Cole, with Lutcher and also an originally uncredited member of the Lester Young/Buddy Rich Trio. There’s new music from Giacomo Smith, Cory Weeds with Jerry Weldon, and (our Featured New Release of the Week) JD Allen, and a classic album from saxophonist Ben Webster that was recorded on this date in 1957.

Thursday 10.16.25

Night Train continues the October KC Jazz Feature with music from Karrin Allyson in hour one, and we hear a concert performance from guitarist Danny Embry, who worked with Allyson, in hour two of the show. Plus birthday salutes to trumpeter Roy Hargrove, trombonist Ray Anderson, and tabla player Badal Roy (also featured in a special tonight on Global Village), and more from the Featured New Release of the Week from saxophonist JD Allen.

