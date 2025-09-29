Jean-Luc Ponty, Oscar Pettiford, Dave Holland & Sting FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Mike LeDonne’s Groover Quartet – Turn It Up!

Monday 9.29.25

Night Train kicks off a new week with a Featured New Release of the Week from Mike LeDonne’s Groover Quartet with live sets recorded twenty years apart. There’s more from September Featured Artists Art Pepper and Charlie Byrd (as part of the Great Guitars lineup). We mark birthdays of pianist David Kikoski and violinist Jean-Luc Ponty. And we trace the early history of jazz violin in a special in hour two of the show.

Tuesday 9.30.25

Night Train wraps up the September Feature celebrating centennial birthdays of Art Pepper and Charlie Byrd. We have more from our Featured New Release of the Week from contemporary soul jazz outfit, Mike LeDonne’s Groover Quartet. We’ll hear a classic track from Billie Holiday with Louis Armstrong recorded on this date in 1947, next to new titles by Snorre Kirk, Giacomo Smith, and Colin Hancock’s Jazz Hounds with Catherine Russell. And our birthday artists tonight are saxophonist Antonio Hart (with a tribute to Cannonball Adderley) and bop bass pioneer Oscar Pettiford (including a special in hour two of the show).

Wednesday 10.1.25

Night Train kicks off the October Feature of Kansas City Jazz with music from Count Basie, and the Kansas City Trumpet Summit in hour one, and a trip to KC’s Green Lady Lounge for a live set from Guitar Elation in hour two of the show. We also mark the birthday of bassist Dave Holland with selections in some different settings – with pianist Hank Jones and with oud player Anouar Brahem. Plus new music from Mike LeDonne’s Groover Quartet (our Featured New Release of the Week), Conrad Herwig with Eddie Palmieri, and the “Reunion” of Beatlejazz.

Thursday 10.2.25

There are birthday celebrations tonight on the Night Train for Sting (on the new Christian McBride Big Band album), guitarist Howard Roberts, and trumpeter John Daversa (featured in a concert special in hour two of the show). Plus organ sounds from our Featured New Release of the Week with Mike LeDonne’s Groover Quartet and from soul jazz organist Everette DeVan as part of our October Kansas City Jazz Feature.

