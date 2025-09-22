Remembering Akiko Tsuruga + First Day of Fall, Ray Charles & Great Guitars FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Joni Mitchell – Joni’s Jazz

Monday 9.22.25

SPECIAL: Night Train teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency to mark the arrival of autumn with a program devoted to both classic and contemporary songs about fall. Among the artists featured– Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, John Coltrane with Johnny Hartman, Bob Dorough, the Jacques Loussier Trio, the David Murray Quartet, Mose Allison, Dave Stryker, Curtis Fuller, Vanessa Rubin, and more.

Tuesday 9.23.25

Throughout this week on the Night Train, we remember soul jazz organist Akiko Tsuruga who just recently passed away. Our Featured New Release of the Week is the four-volume Joni’s Jazz compilation showcasing the jazz side of Joni Mitchell’s work. We’ll also mark birthdays of saxophone master John Coltrane, singer Irene Reid, keyboardist Les McCann, and the legendary Ray Charles (featured in an hour two special) and get to more from September Featured Artist Art Pepper.

Wednesday 9.24.25

This time on the Night Train we’ve got lots of great guitars – including Pat Metheny, Pat Martino, Kenny Burrell, John Abercrombie, Al DiMeola, Steve Khan, and Larry Coryell with John Scofield and Joe Beck. Plus a tribute to Eddie Palmieri from Charlie Sepulveda and a visit to the Alhambra with soul jazz organ great Dr. Lonnie Smith.

Thursday 9.25.25

Night Train marks birthdays of organist Barbara Dennerlein and trombonist Chris Washburne; highlights more from September Featured Artists Charlie Byrd and Art Pepper; showcases new music from guitarist Albare, saxophonist Ron Blake, and Joni Mitchell (our Featured New Release of the Week, Joni’s Jazz); and wraps up our week-long remembrance of organist Akiko Tsuruga with music from her albums as leader in hour one and in a special (along with Oliver Nelson) in hour two of the show.

