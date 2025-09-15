Hispanic Heritage Month, Charlie Byrd Centennial, Jack McDuff & Contemporary Jazz Piano FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: George Coleman – With Strings

Monday 9.15.25

This time on the Night Train, we mark the start of Hispanic Heritage Month with Latin jazz and Latin jazz influenced tracks from our September Featured Artists Art Pepper and Charlie Byrd, our Featured New Release of the Week from veteran saxophonist George Coleman, birthday artist Cannonball Adderley and more. In hour two, it’s a special focused on Latin Jazz, past and present, with Cubanismo, Tito Puente, Dizzy Gillespie and Willie Bobo, and jazz loving MC's like Ana Tijoux and Santi Mostaffa.

Tuesday 9.16.25

It’s the centennial birthday today of September Featured Artist Charlie Byrd. We’ll hear music from some of his own albums in hour one, and more music from him as part of an hour two bossa nova special, a music he was instrumental in introducing to American audiences. We also mark birthdays of blues great B.B. King, vocalese master Jon Hendricks, and baritone saxophonist Hamiet Bluiett. Plus new music from George Coleman (our Featured New Release of the Week), Carmen Bradford (with a tribute to Carmen McRae), and Mike Freeman ZonaVibe. And we’ll hear our other September Featured Artist, Art Pepper, as a leader and from the soundtrack to the Subterraneans (based on a book by Jack Kerouac).

Wednesday 9.17.25

Night Train marks birthdays tonight of drummer Jeff Ballard (with Chick Corea) and soul jazz organist Jack McDuff (with music he did with Gene Ammons and from a live set first released last year in hour one, and in a special in hour two of the show). Plus September Featured Artists Art Pepper and Charlie Byrd, and new music from George Coleman (our Featured New Release of the Week) and a salute to 1920s jazz and blues from Colin Hancock’s Jazz Hounds with Catherine Russell. And we’ll hear music from the classic Duke Ellington, Charles Mingus, Max Roach Money Jungle album recorded on this date in 1962.

Thursday 9.18.25

Night Train highlights contemporary jazz piano players this time. We’ll hear Tim Ray, Alfredo Rodriguez, Noah Haidu (from his Standards series), Joe Alterman (with a tribute to Les McCann), Dave Bass, Mike Jones (with Penn Jillette on bass!), Marc Copland, Orrin Evans, and James Weidman. We’ll also get to some classic tracks from Paul Desmond, Abbey Lincoln, and the late great Sheila Jordan.

