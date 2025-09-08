Art Pepper/Charlie Byrd + the Bills, Elvin Jones, Sax Battles & Victor Wooten FEATURED ALBUMS OF THE WEEK: Cory Weeds Meets Jerry Weldon & Eric Alexander/Vincent Herring – Split Decision

Monday 9.8.25

This time on the Night Train, we’re paying – or rather playing – some Bills - great jazz artists named Bill. We’ll hear singers Bill Henderson, Billy Eckstine and Billie Holiday, pianists Bill Charlap, Bill Cunliffe, Bill Mays, Bill O’Connell and Billy Childs, guitarist Bill Frisell, vibes player Bill Ware, drummer Bill Stewart, and more.

Tuesday 9.9.25

Night Train marks the birthday of legendary drummer Elvin Jones with music he did as a leader, on tracks he recorded with our September Featured Artist Art Pepper and with bassist George Mraz (with whom he shares a birthday), and in an hour two special exploring music from classic Coltrane Quartet members after the Quartet. We’ll also hear music from our other Featured Artist this month, Charlie Byrd, and from Cory Weeds with Jerry Weldon (one of two Featured New Releases of the Week with dueling saxophonists); check out new music from vocalist Dwight Trible and Latin jazz pianist Andy Nevala; and remember both pianist Eddie Palmieri and singer Nancy King (with vocalist Karrin Allyson).

Wednesday 9.10.25

SPECIAL: It’s saxophone battles tonight on the Night Train, celebrating that long-standing tradition in jazz. We’ll hear selections from one of the pioneering battles between Dexter Gordon and Wardell Gray, to new releases featuring the dueling duos of Eric Alexander/Vincent Herring, Cory Weeds/Jerry Weldon (our two Featured New Releases of the Week), along with stops in between for jousts between Al Cohn and Zoot Sims, Johnny Hodges and Gerry Mulligan, Coleman Hawkins and Ben Webster, Sonny Rollins and Coleman Hawkins, twin brothers Pete and Will Anderson, our Featured Artist this month, Art Pepper, with Bill Perkins, and more. Plus new music from Mike Freeman ZonaVibe, Kandace Springs (reimagining Billie Holiday’s Lady in Satin album), and Caili O’Doherty (with a tribute to Lil Hardin Armstrong).

Thursday 9.11.25

Music tonight on the Night Train from September Featured Artist Art Pepper (from his against-all-odd classic Meets the Rhythm Section), and from a Featured New Release of the Week from saxophonist Eric Alexander with Vincent Herring. We’ll also hear new music from Christian McBride’s Big Band, organist Mitch Towne, and pianist Dave Bass, and mark birthdays of pianist Oliver Jones, soul jazz organist Baby Face Willette, and bassist Victor Wooten (with the Flecktones in hour one, and in a special in hour two of the show).

