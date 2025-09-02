Night Train Top 40 – August 2025
- Ron Blake – Scratch Band (77ten33)
- Snorre Kirk – What A Day! (Stunt)
- Giacomo Smith – Manouche (Stunt)
- Ark Ovrutski – Bass Delight (Ark Ovrutski Music)
- Wild Iris Brass Band – Way Up (Ear Up)
- Dena DeRose – Mellow Tones (High Note)
- Mike Freeman ZonaVibe – Circles in a Yellow Room (VOF)
- John Clayton/Mulgrew Miller – Talk to Me About Mulgrew (Artist Share)
- Andy Nevala – El Rumbon (Zoho)
- Beatlejazz – Reunion (Yama)
- Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap – Elemental (Mack Avenue)
- Albare – Eclecticity (Albare Productions)
- Lucia – Lucia (LA Reserve)
- Ben Sidran – Are We There Yet (Bonsai/Nardis)
- Eric Scott Reed – Out Late (Smoke Sessions)
- Peter & Will Anderson – The Best of Berlin (Arbors Jazz)
- Roger Glenn – My Latin Heart (Patois)
- John Stein – Among Friends (JS Jazz)
- Noah Haidu – Standards III (Infinite Distances)
- Alan Broadbent – Threads of Time (Savant)
- Ali Bello & the Charanga Syndicate – Ali Bello & the Charanga Syndicate (Circle 9)
- The Hot Toddies Jazz Band – Live From Somewhere Nowhere (Hot Toddies_
- Antonio Adolfo – Carnaval (AAM)
- Ryan Keberle & Collectiv Do Brasil – Choro Das Aguas (Groove Monkey Music)
- Liz Cole – I Want to Be Happy (Liz Cole)
- Cyrus Chestnut – Rhythm, Melody and Harmony (High Note)
- Russ Spiegel – Nitty Gritty (RuzzTone Music)
- Poncho Sanchez – Live at the Belly Up Tavern (Regime Music Group)
- Kandance Springs – Lady in Satin (SRP)
- James Zito – Zito’s Jump (James Zito Music)
- Joe Farnsworth – The Big Room (Smoke Sessions)
- Isaiah J. Thompson – The Book of Isaiah (Mack Avenue)
- Behn Gillece Pivot Point (Posi-Tone)
- Sean Nelson New London Big Band – Don’t Stop Now (Outside In Music)
- Chicago Jazz Orchestra – More Amor (CJO)
- Charlie Ballantine – East by Midwest (Origin)
- Richard Baratta – Looking Back (Savant)
- Russ Anixter’s Hippie Big Band – What Is? (Russ Anixter)
- Nanami Haruta – The Vibe (Origin)
- Bill O’Connell – Touch (Jojo)