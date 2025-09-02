© 2025 KMUW
Music
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 – August 2025

By Chris Heim
Published September 2, 2025 at 10:21 AM CDT
  1. Ron Blake – Scratch Band (77ten33)
  2. Snorre Kirk – What A Day! (Stunt)
  3. Giacomo Smith – Manouche (Stunt)
  4. Ark Ovrutski – Bass Delight (Ark Ovrutski Music)
  5. Wild Iris Brass Band – Way Up (Ear Up)
  6. Dena DeRose – Mellow Tones (High Note)
  7. Mike Freeman ZonaVibe – Circles in a Yellow Room (VOF)
  8. John Clayton/Mulgrew Miller – Talk to Me About Mulgrew (Artist Share)
  9. Andy Nevala – El Rumbon (Zoho)
  10. Beatlejazz – Reunion (Yama)
  11. Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap – Elemental (Mack Avenue)
  12. Albare – Eclecticity (Albare Productions)
  13. Lucia – Lucia (LA Reserve)
  14. Ben Sidran – Are We There Yet (Bonsai/Nardis)
  15. Eric Scott Reed – Out Late (Smoke Sessions)
  16. Peter & Will Anderson – The Best of Berlin (Arbors Jazz)
  17. Roger Glenn – My Latin Heart (Patois)
  18. John Stein – Among Friends (JS Jazz)
  19. Noah Haidu – Standards III (Infinite Distances)
  20. Alan Broadbent – Threads of Time (Savant)
  21. Ali Bello & the Charanga Syndicate – Ali Bello & the Charanga Syndicate (Circle 9)
  22. The Hot Toddies Jazz Band – Live From Somewhere Nowhere (Hot Toddies_
  23. Antonio Adolfo – Carnaval (AAM)
  24. Ryan Keberle & Collectiv Do Brasil – Choro Das Aguas (Groove Monkey Music)
  25. Liz Cole – I Want to Be Happy (Liz Cole)
  26. Cyrus Chestnut – Rhythm, Melody and Harmony (High Note)
  27. Russ Spiegel – Nitty Gritty (RuzzTone Music)
  28. Poncho Sanchez – Live at the Belly Up Tavern (Regime Music Group)
  29. Kandance Springs – Lady in Satin (SRP)
  30. James Zito – Zito’s Jump (James Zito Music)
  31. Joe Farnsworth – The Big Room (Smoke Sessions)
  32. Isaiah J. Thompson – The Book of Isaiah (Mack Avenue)
  33. Behn Gillece Pivot Point (Posi-Tone)
  34. Sean Nelson New London Big Band – Don’t Stop Now (Outside In Music)       
  35. Chicago Jazz Orchestra – More Amor (CJO)
  36. Charlie Ballantine – East by Midwest (Origin)
  37. Richard Baratta – Looking Back (Savant)
  38. Russ Anixter’s Hippie Big Band – What Is? (Russ Anixter)
  39. Nanami Haruta – The Vibe (Origin)
  40. Bill O’Connell – Touch (Jojo)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim