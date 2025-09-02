Labor Day, Horace Silver, Gerald Wilson and Byrd & Pepper at 100 FEATURED ALBUMS OF THE WEEK: Conrad Herwig – Reflections-Facing South

Monday 9.1.25

SPECIAL: We’ve got two specials to celebrate the Labor Day holiday tonight. Jazz and the American Spirit presents some different notions of ‘work songs’ with classic tracks from Dave Brubeck, Lou Rawls, Nat Cole and more in hour one. Then in hour two, it’s a deep dive into how traditional work songs influenced music from Duke Ellington, Charles Mingus and more.

(Global Village and Strange Currency also celebrate Labor Day tonight.)

Tuesday 9.2.25

Night Train kicks off the September Feature tonight, as we mark centennial birthdays of saxophonist Art Pepper and guitarist Charlie Byrd. Our Featured New Release of the Week is from trombonist Conrad Herwig with the late, great Latin jazz pianist Eddie Palmieri and acclaimed bassist Luques Curtis. We also mark birthdays of guitarist Steve Masakowski (with Mose Allison), saxophonist Clifford Jordan, guitarist Laurindo Almeida (also featured tonight in the Global Village), drummer and Diva Jazz Orchestra Music Director Sherrie Maricle, and the legendary Horace Silver (including an hour two special that explores some of the great tenor sax players who worked with Horace Silver throughout his career, including Hank Mobley, Clifford Jordan, Joe Henderson, Stanley Turrentine, and more.)

Wednesday 9.3.25

We have birthday salutes tonight for guitarist Peter Bernstein (from his two most recent albums – as a leader and as part of the MTB lineup) and drummer Mickey Roker, continue our September Feature celebrating centennial birthdays of saxophonist Art Pepper and guitarist Charlie Byrd, and continue with music from our Featured New Release of the Week from Conrad Herwig with Eddie Palmieri and Luques Curtis - and in hour two it’s a special featuring Herwig with his Latin Side lineup that showcased classic tracks from jazz giants done with new Latin jazz arrangements.

Thursday 9.4.25

Night Train has more music from September Featured Artists Charlie Byrd and Art Pepper, and from our Featured New Release of the Week from Conrad Herwig with Eddie Palmieri and Luques Curtis. Our birthday artists tonight include soul jazz organist Gene Ludwig, saxophonist Dave Liebman, manouche guitarist Bireli Lagrene, and inventive band leader, composer and arranger Gerald Wilson (including a special in hour two exploring the large ensembles he led across several decades).

