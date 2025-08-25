OP + Pat Martino, Branford Marsalis, Lester Young & Nate Najar FEATURED ALBUMS OF THE WEEK: Ron Blake – Scratch Band

Monday 8.25.25

Lots of birthdays of note tonight on the Night Train, including bassist Linda Oh, saxophone legend Wayne Shorter (here with Herbie Hancock), Leonard Bernstein (from a tribute album by Pete Malinverni), vibes player Mike Freeman (from his new album with ZonaVibe), and Pat Martino (including a special in hour two of the show). We also have more from August Featured Artist Oscar Peterson and our Featured New Release of the Week is an intriguing, Caribbean flavored project from saxophonist Ron Blake.

Tuesday 8.26.25

More music from August Featured Artist Oscar Peterson (this time with jazz giants Joe Pass and Ray Brown) and our Featured New Release of the Week from Ron Brown (with a lovely version of the standard “Body and Soul”), plus birthday celebrations for singer Jimmy Rushing (with Count Basie), Brazilian guitarist, composer and vocalist Dori Caymmi (also featured tonight in the Global Village), vibes player Peter Appleyard, and saxophonist Branford Marsalis (with special guest B.B. King in hour one and in a special in hour two of the show). We also remember vocalist Sheila Jordan who passed away earlier this month with a track from her first album, a small label release long forgotten, then rediscovered and released several decades after it was first recorded.

Wednesday 8.27.25

It’s the birthday today of saxophone great Lester Young. We’ll hear him both playing and singing on number he did with August Featured Artist Oscar Peterson in hour one, check out one of his classic compositions on the latest Hot Toddies Jazz Band album, and devote hour two to a special featuring a few of the many musicians influenced by Young. We also mark the birthday of harpist Alice Coltrane, hear new music from twin brothers Pete and Will Anderson and flute and vibes player (and former Cal Tjader band member) Roger Glenn. And we showcase more music from our Featured New Release of the Week from saxophonist Ron Blake.

Thursday 8.28.25

On the Night Train birthday list tonight – guitarist Nate Najar (from an album in tribute to Charlie Byrd – one of our featured artists next month – in hour one and in a special in hour two), pianist and composer Kenny Drew, singer Cecile McLorin Salvant, and keyboardist Larry Goldings. We’ll hear our August Featured Artist Oscar Peterson from an album he did in tribute to Nat King Cole, and make one last foray into our Featured New Release of the Week from saxophonist Ron Blake.

