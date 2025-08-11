Remembering Nancy King & Eddie Palmieri + Oscar Peterson, Pat Metheny, Left Handers Day & Ben Sidran FEATURED NEW RELEASE OF THE WEEK: Wild Iris Brass Band – Way Up

Monday 8.11.25

Throughout this week on the Night Train, we remember two great artists who passed away last week – vocalist Nancy King and Latin jazz master Eddie Palmieri. We also continue our month-long celebration of the centennial birthday of Oscar Peterson. Our Featured New Release of the Week is a wild and woolly debut from the Jeff Coffin co-led Wild Iris Brass Band. And we mark birthdays of saxophonist Russ Gershon (of the Either/Orchestra), vibes player Steve Nelson (here with the Dave Holland Quintet), organist Bill Heid, and sax and clarinet player Russell Procope (with Duke Ellington in hour one, in a special featuring the John Kirby Sextet in hour two of the show).

Tuesday 8.12.25

SPECIAL: Night Train celebrates Pat Metheny’s birthday with a program devoted entirely to his music. We’ll hear the famed guitarist as a leader, working with Charlie Haden, Joshua Redman, Marc Johnson, Gary Burton, Brad Mehldau, Roy Haynes, Cassandra Wilson, and Jim Hall, and in covers of his songs from the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet and flutist Holly Hofmann.

**Wednesday 8.13.25

SPECIAL: It’s International Left Handers Day and Night Train celebrates with some great left-handed musicians (even if a few of them do play right-handed). We’ll hear selections from pianists Eddie Palmieri (who we’re remembering all week long after his passing last week at the age of 88), George Shearing (also born on this date) and McCoy Tyner (featured in a special in hour two of the show), guitarists Marc Ribot and Jim Mullen, trombonist Slide Hampton, bassist Jimmy Haslip (a special guest on an new album from Cuban-American singer, guitarist and songwriter Victoria Cardona), and even some Beatlejazz (from their new Reunion album) for left-handed bassist Paul McCartney.

Thursday 8.14.25

It’s the birthday of the wry pianist, singer and songwriter Ben Sidran and Night Train celebrates with music from his new album, Are We There Yet, and the Swing State set in hour one, and in a special in hour two of the show. There’s also more music from August Featured Artist, piano legend Oscar Peterson, and our Featured New Release of the Week from the Wild Iris Brass Band. We continue our week-long remembrance of Latin jazz legend Eddie Palmieri and the masterful vocalist Nancy King, and mark birthdays as well of singer Lorez Alexandria, and vocalist and pianist Jeannie Cheatham.

