OP Centennial + Eric Alexander, Piano Trios, Norman Granz & Roland Kirk FEATURED ALBUMS OF THE WEEK: Snorre Kirk – What A Day! Giacomo Smith - Manouche

Monday 8.4.25

This week on the Night Train we have two Featured New Releases of the Week – the Jazz Manouche of Giacomo Smith and the neo-swing of Snorre Kirk (with Giacomo Smith as part of the band). We begin the August Feature celebrating the centennial birthday of Oscar Peterson with one of his song book albums and Soul Espanol. And we mark birthdays of Louis Armstrong and Eric Alexander (featured in a concert special in hour two of the show).

Tuesday 8.5.25

Night Train highlights one of the most enduring lineups in jazz – the piano trio. We’ll hear music from our August Featured Artist Oscar Peterson, pianist Ray Gallon with veterans Ron Carter and Lewis Nash, the late great Carla Bley with Andy Sheppard and Steve Swallow, Bill O’Connell’s Latin jazz trio, the Bob Dorough Trio, and many more.

Wednesday 8.6.25

A number of great birthdays to celebrate tonight on the Night Train, including vocalist Abbey Lincoln, violinist Regina Carter, guitarist Baden Powell, harpist Dorothy Ashby, and bassist Charlie Haden. It’s also the birthday of Norman Granz, who recorded and managed our August Featured Artist, Oscar Peterson, and we have a special about him in hour two of the show. And we’ll hear more from our two Featured New Releases of the Week from Giacomo Smith and Snorre Kirk.

Thursday 8.7.25

More music tonight on the Night Train from August Featured Artist, piano legend Oscar Peterson, our two Featured New Releases of the Week from Snorre Kirk and Giacomo Smith, new music from Dee Dee Bridgewater with Bill Charlap, and Noah Haidu, and birthday salutes to pianist Marcus Roberts and multi-instrumentalist Rahsaan Roland Kirk (featured in a special in hour two of the show).

