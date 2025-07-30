© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 – July 2025

By Chris Heim
Published July 30, 2025 at 11:31 AM CDT
  1. Mike Freeman ZonaVibe – Circles in a Yellow Room (VOF)
  2. Andy Nevala – El Rumbon (Zoho)
  3. Ali Bello & the Charanga Syndicate – Ali Bello & the Charanga Syndicate (Circle 9)
  4. The Hot Toddies Jazz Band – Live From Somewhere Nowhere (Hot Toddies_
  5. Antonio Adolfo – Carnaval (AAM)
  6. Ryan Keberle & Collectiv Do Brasil – Choro Das Aguas (Groove Monkey Music)
  7. Ben Sidran – Are We There Yet (Bonsai/Nardis)
  8. Liz Cole – I Want to Be Happy (Liz Cole)
  9. Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap – Elemental (Mack Avenue)
  10. Cyrus Chestnut – Rhythm, Melody and Harmony (High Note)
  11. Russ Spiegel – Nitty Gritty (RuzzTone Music)
  12. Poncho Sanchez – Live at the Belly Up Tavern (Regime Music Group)
  13. Dena De Rose – Mellow Tones (High Note)
  14. Kandance Springs – Lady in Satin (SRP)
  15. Dave Bass – Trio Nuevo (Dave Bass Music)
  16. Thomas Marriott – Screen Time (Inami)
  17. Lucia – Lucia (LA Reserve)
  18. James Zito – Zito’s Jump (James Zito Music)
  19. Joe Farnsworth – The Big Room (Smoke Sessions)
  20. Isaiah J. Thompson – The Book of Isaiah (Mack Avenue)
  21. Behn Gillece Pivot Point (Posi-Tone)
  22. Sean Nelson New London Big Band – Don’t Stop Now (Outside In Music)       
  23. Peter Smith – Smitth Straightens Out (Real Magic)
  24. Ermelinda Cuellar – Under a Lavendar Sky (Cuellar Productions)
  25. Johnny O’Neal -Everybody Loves Johnny O’Neal (Cellar)
  26. Chicago Jazz Orchestra – More Amor (CJO)
  27. Tessa Souter – Shadows and Silence (Noanara)
  28. Beatlejazz – Reunion (Yama)
  29. John Clayton/Mulgrew Miller – Talk to Me About Mulgrew (Artist Share)
  30. Charlie Ballantine – East by Midwest (Origin)
  31. Richard Baratta – Looking Back (Savant)
  32. Russ Anixter’s Hippie Big Band – What Is? (Russ Anixter)
  33. Nnenna Freelon – Beneath the Skin (Origin)
  34. CCCN Jazz Orchestra & Hendrik Meurkens – Big Band Brazil (Height Advantage)
  35. John Stein – Among Friends (JS Jazz)
  36. Nanami Haruta – The Vibe (Origin)
  37. Nick Hempton/Cory Weeds – Horns Locked (Cellar)
  38. Joe Alterman – Brisket for Breakfast (Joe Alterman)
  39. Bill O’Connell – Touch (Jojo)
  40. Caili O’Doherty – Bluer Than Blue (Outside In Music)
Tags
Night Train music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim