Night Train Top 40 – July 2025
- Mike Freeman ZonaVibe – Circles in a Yellow Room (VOF)
- Andy Nevala – El Rumbon (Zoho)
- Ali Bello & the Charanga Syndicate – Ali Bello & the Charanga Syndicate (Circle 9)
- The Hot Toddies Jazz Band – Live From Somewhere Nowhere (Hot Toddies_
- Antonio Adolfo – Carnaval (AAM)
- Ryan Keberle & Collectiv Do Brasil – Choro Das Aguas (Groove Monkey Music)
- Ben Sidran – Are We There Yet (Bonsai/Nardis)
- Liz Cole – I Want to Be Happy (Liz Cole)
- Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap – Elemental (Mack Avenue)
- Cyrus Chestnut – Rhythm, Melody and Harmony (High Note)
- Russ Spiegel – Nitty Gritty (RuzzTone Music)
- Poncho Sanchez – Live at the Belly Up Tavern (Regime Music Group)
- Dena De Rose – Mellow Tones (High Note)
- Kandance Springs – Lady in Satin (SRP)
- Dave Bass – Trio Nuevo (Dave Bass Music)
- Thomas Marriott – Screen Time (Inami)
- Lucia – Lucia (LA Reserve)
- James Zito – Zito’s Jump (James Zito Music)
- Joe Farnsworth – The Big Room (Smoke Sessions)
- Isaiah J. Thompson – The Book of Isaiah (Mack Avenue)
- Behn Gillece Pivot Point (Posi-Tone)
- Sean Nelson New London Big Band – Don’t Stop Now (Outside In Music)
- Peter Smith – Smitth Straightens Out (Real Magic)
- Ermelinda Cuellar – Under a Lavendar Sky (Cuellar Productions)
- Johnny O’Neal -Everybody Loves Johnny O’Neal (Cellar)
- Chicago Jazz Orchestra – More Amor (CJO)
- Tessa Souter – Shadows and Silence (Noanara)
- Beatlejazz – Reunion (Yama)
- John Clayton/Mulgrew Miller – Talk to Me About Mulgrew (Artist Share)
- Charlie Ballantine – East by Midwest (Origin)
- Richard Baratta – Looking Back (Savant)
- Russ Anixter’s Hippie Big Band – What Is? (Russ Anixter)
- Nnenna Freelon – Beneath the Skin (Origin)
- CCCN Jazz Orchestra & Hendrik Meurkens – Big Band Brazil (Height Advantage)
- John Stein – Among Friends (JS Jazz)
- Nanami Haruta – The Vibe (Origin)
- Nick Hempton/Cory Weeds – Horns Locked (Cellar)
- Joe Alterman – Brisket for Breakfast (Joe Alterman)
- Bill O’Connell – Touch (Jojo)
- Caili O’Doherty – Bluer Than Blue (Outside In Music)