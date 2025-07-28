Cal Tjader + Delfeayo Marsalis, Don Redman, David Sanborn & Uncommon Instruments FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Andy Nevala – El Rumbon

Monday 7.28.25

Night Train kicks off the week with a birthday celebration for trombonist and producer Delfeayo Marsalis with music from his Uptown Jazz Orchestra in hour one and in a concert special featuring him with brothers Wynton, Branford and Jason in hour two. It’s also the birthday of singer Nnenna Freelon and we’ll hear one of her classic albums along with her latest and first in four years. Plus more from July Featured Artist Cal Tjader, a Featured New Release of the week from another Latin jazz artist, Andy Nevala, new albums from Peter Smith and Joe Farnsworth, and a classic from Duke Ellington with John Coltrane.

Tuesday 7.29.25

On the birthday list tonight on the Night Train are guitarists Joe Beck and Charlie Christian and swing pioneer Don Redman (featured in a special in hour two). Plus more from July Featured Artist Cal Tjader, the Featured New Release of the Week from Latin jazz pianist Andy Nevala, and new music from Eric Alexander and the Hot Toddies Jazz Band.

Wednesday 7.30.25

SPECIAL: It’s a special edition of the Night Train tonight to mark the birthday of David Sanborn. The Grammy-winning alto saxophonist was a much-in-demand session player who worked with a who's who of rock, pop, blues and jazz artists in a career that spanned over five and half decades. Night Train will highlight the jazz side of his work, with music from his albums as a leader, along with guest appearances he made with the Butterfield Blues Band (among his first appearances on record), John Scofield, Steve Khan, Eddie Palmieri, and more. Then it’s a special featuring live performances and an interview with Sanborn in hour two of the show.

Thursday 7.31.25

SPECIAL: Night Train teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency to celebrate Uncommon Instrument Awareness Day, focusing on some rarer instruments in jazz. We’ll hear harpist Carol Robbins, jazz harmonica player Howard Levy (of the Flecktones), oud player Rabih Abou-Khalil and more in hour one. Then in hour two of the program, it’s a Weird Jazz Instruments special that explores the stories and sounds of unconventional jazz instruments. We’ll hear a conversation with jazz tuba pioneer Howard Johnson, the banjo in early jazz, the progress of the flute from the margins to the jazz mainstream, and the life and music of the distinctive jazz bagpiper, Rufus Harley.

