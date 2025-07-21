Cal Tjader + Helen Merrill, Al Di Meola, Janis Siegel & Etienne Charles FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Mike Freeman ZonaVibe – Circles in a Yellow Room

Monday 7.21.25

Night Train kicks off the week with birthday celebrations for hard bop pianist and Blue Note mainstay Sonny Clark, and singer Helen Merrill (from her debut with Clifford Brown, a tribute to him, and one of her best later releases in hour one and featured in a Jazz Singers of the ‘50s special in hour two). Plus more from July Featured Artist Cal Tjader, and our Featured New Release of the Week, which comes from another Latin jazz vibist, Mike Freeman and his ZonaVibe lineup.

Tuesday 7.22.25

SPECIAL: Night Train celebrates the birthday of Al Di Meola in this special edition of the show. We’ll hear music from his earliest solo albums to some of his most recent efforts, along with his career-starting appearance in Return to Forever, and in trio settings with Paco de Lucia and John McLaughlin, and with Stanley Clarke and Jean-Luc Ponty. Then in hour two, we delve further into the Spanish and Flamenco guitar music that was a major influence in Di Meola’s music. We’ll hear some iconic classical guitar works, along with an interview with Paco de Lucia and more music from Di Meola with De Lucia and McLaughlin.

Wednesday 7.23.25

Night Train showcases more from July Featured Artist Cal Tjader (from several of his albums including the classic with Anita O’Day), and from our Featured New Release of the Week, another Latin jazz vibes set from Mike Freeman ZonaVibe. We’ll hear new music from the Hot Toddies Jazz Band, Thomas Marriott, Nanami Haruta and Lucia, and mark birthdays of vibes player Khan Jamal, and singer and Manhattan Transfer member Janis Siegel (featured in a special in hour two about jazz vocal groups).

Thursday 7.24.25

On the Night Train birthday list for tonight are pianist and jazz advocate Dr. Billy Taylor, Latin jazz percussionist Bobby Matos, and Trinidadian trumpeter Etienne Charles (featured in a Savannah Music Festival concert in hour two – and don’t forget to join us this coming Monday for acclaimed Latin jazz drummer Dafnis Prieto on the next Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival show). We’ll also get to more from July Featured Artist Cal Tjader, our Featured New Release of the Week from Latin jazz vibes outfit, Mike Freeman ZonaVibe, and new music from Ben Sidran, the Salsa de la Bahia compilation, and James Zito.

