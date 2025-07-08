Cal Tjader + Hank Mobley, Louis Jordan, Soul Jazz & Jimmy McHugh FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: The Jeff Hamilton Organ Trio – Coast to Coast

Monday 7.7.25

Night Train kicks off the week with more music from July Featured Artist Cal Tjader and a Featured New Release of the Week from the Jeff Hamilton Organ Trio. We also mark birthdays of Joe Zawinul (with Weather Report), Hank Mobley (featured in a special in hour two of the show), and four-string electric tenor guitarist Tiny Grimes. And new music this time comes from Tessa Souter (reinventing and adding lyrics to music of Erik Satie), and pianist, singer and composer Dena DeRose.

Tuesday 7.8.25

Night Train celebrates birthdays of vocalist and band leader Billy Eckstine and jump blues great Louis Jordan (with a classic and a cover from the new Hot Toddies Jazz Band album in hour one and in a special in hour two of the show). Plus more from July Featured Artist Cal Tjader, and the Jeff Hamilton Organ Trio (our Featured New Release of the Week). And we step into the Wayback Machine for a classic track Dexter Gordon recorded on this date and on this date as well, one year apart, appearances at the Newport Jazz Festival by the legendary Count Basie and Duke Ellington Orchestras.

Wednesday 7.9.25

It’s a Soul Jazz Spectacular tonight on the Night Train with great classic and contemporary soul jazz tracks from saxophonist Houston Person, the Kyle Asche Organ Trio, the Nightcrawlers, Jack McDuff, Shirley Scott, Dr. Lonnie Smith, Pee Wee Ellis, and Wes Montgomery with Jimmy Smith. (And join us at the Crossroads, Fridays at 10 and Sundays at 7 for our Soul Blues Feature throughout the month of July.)

Thursday 7.10.25

Jimmy McHugh was one of the most prolific composers in the Great American Songbook. For his birthday today, Night Train showcases a couple of his classics in hour one, and then it’s a special in hour two exploring the unique musical partnership he had with lyricist Dorothy Fields. We’ll also mark birthdays of banjoist Bela Fleck, bassist Major Holley and hard bop trumpeter Lee Morgan, check out more from July Featured Artist Cal Tjader and the Jeff Hamilton Organ Trio (our Featured New Release of the Week), and hear new releases from James Moody and Kandace Springs (redoing Billie Holiday’s classic album Lady in Satin).

