Night Train Top 40 – June 2025
- Beatlejazz – Reunion (Yama)
- John Clayton/Mulgrew Miller – Talk to Me About Mulgrew (Artist Share)
- Ben Sidran – Are We There Yet (Bonsai/Nardis)
- Liz Cole – I Want to Be Happy (Liz Cole)
- Charlie Ballantine – East by Midwest (Origin)
- Richard Baratta – Looking Back (Savant)
- Karl Latham – Living Standards II (Drop Zone Jazz)
- Eric Alexander – Chicago to New York (Cellar)
- Russ Anixter’s Hippie Big Band – What Is? (Russ Anixter)
- Joe Syrian Motor City Jazz Octet – Secret Message (Circle 9)
- Nnenna Freelon – Beneath the Skin (Origin)
- Mads Tolling – Masters of Jazz Violin (Madsman)
- CCCN Jazz Orchestra & Hendrik Meurkens – Big Band Brazil (Height Advantage)
- John Stein – Among Friends (JS Jazz)
- Reid Hoyson Project – In Your Dreams (Reid Hoyson Productions)
- Jocelyn Gould – Portrait of Right Now (Jocelyn Gould)
- Yellowjackets – Fasten Up (Mack Avenue)
- Kandance Springs – Lady in Satin (SRP)
- Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap – Elemental (Mack Avenue)
- James Moody – 80 Years Young (Origin)
- Jim Snidero – Bird Feathers (Savant)
- Cyrus Chestnut – Rhythm, Melody and Harmony (High Note)
- Nanami Haruta – The Vibe (Origin)
- Russ Spiegel – Nitty Gritty (RuzzTone Music)
- Poncho Sanchez – Live at the Belly Up Tavern (Regime Music Group)
- Sean Nelson New London Big Band – Don’t Stop Now (Outside In Music)
- Peter Smith – Smitth Straightens Out (Real Magic)
- Nick Hempton/Cory Weeds – Horns Locked (Cellar)
- Joe Alterman – Brisket for Breakfast (Joe Alterman)
- Bill O’Connell – Touch (Jojo)
- James Zito – Zito’s Jump (James Zito Music)
- Planet D Nonet – Dr. Professor Leonard King in Tribute to Joe Williams (East Lawn)
- Ermelinda Cuellar – Under a Lavendar Sky (Cuellar Productions)
- Johnny O’Neal -Everybody Loves Johnny O’Neal (Cellar)
- Chicago Jazz Orchestra – More Amor (CJO)
- Ben Paterson – Cookin’ in the Couve (Cellar)
- Caili O’Doherty – Bluer Than Blue (Outside In Music)
- Steve Allee Big Band – Naptown Sound (Jazzville Records)
- Dave Stryker – Stryker with Strings Goes to the Movies (StrikeZone)
- Dan Moretti & Brazilia – Celebrating Wayne Shorter (Roots Grooves)