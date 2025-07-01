© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 – June 2025

By Chris Heim
Published July 1, 2025 at 2:18 PM CDT
  1. Beatlejazz – Reunion (Yama)
  2. John Clayton/Mulgrew Miller – Talk to Me About Mulgrew (Artist Share)
  3. Ben Sidran – Are We There Yet (Bonsai/Nardis)
  4. Liz Cole – I Want to Be Happy (Liz Cole)
  5. Charlie Ballantine – East by Midwest (Origin)
  6. Richard Baratta – Looking Back (Savant)
  7. Karl Latham – Living Standards II (Drop Zone Jazz)
  8. Eric Alexander – Chicago to New York (Cellar)
  9. Russ Anixter’s Hippie Big Band – What Is? (Russ Anixter)
  10. Joe Syrian Motor City Jazz Octet – Secret Message (Circle 9)
  11. Nnenna Freelon – Beneath the Skin (Origin)
  12. Mads Tolling – Masters of Jazz Violin (Madsman)
  13. CCCN Jazz Orchestra & Hendrik Meurkens – Big Band Brazil (Height Advantage)
  14. John Stein – Among Friends (JS Jazz)
  15. Reid Hoyson Project – In Your Dreams (Reid Hoyson Productions)
  16. Jocelyn Gould – Portrait of Right Now (Jocelyn Gould)
  17. Yellowjackets – Fasten Up (Mack Avenue)
  18. Kandance Springs – Lady in Satin (SRP)
  19. Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap – Elemental (Mack Avenue)
  20. James Moody – 80 Years Young (Origin)
  21. Jim Snidero – Bird Feathers (Savant)
  22. Cyrus Chestnut – Rhythm, Melody and Harmony (High Note)
  23. Nanami Haruta – The Vibe (Origin)
  24. Russ Spiegel – Nitty Gritty (RuzzTone Music)
  25. Poncho Sanchez – Live at the Belly Up Tavern (Regime Music Group)
  26. Sean Nelson New London Big Band – Don’t Stop Now (Outside In Music)       
  27. Peter Smith – Smitth Straightens Out (Real Magic)
  28. Nick Hempton/Cory Weeds – Horns Locked (Cellar)
  29. Joe Alterman – Brisket for Breakfast (Joe Alterman)
  30. Bill O’Connell – Touch (Jojo)
  31. James Zito – Zito’s Jump (James Zito Music)
  32. Planet D Nonet – Dr. Professor Leonard King in Tribute to Joe Williams (East Lawn)
  33. Ermelinda Cuellar – Under a Lavendar Sky (Cuellar Productions)
  34. Johnny O’Neal -Everybody Loves Johnny O’Neal (Cellar)
  35. Chicago Jazz Orchestra – More Amor (CJO)
  36. Ben Paterson – Cookin’ in the Couve (Cellar)
  37. Caili O’Doherty – Bluer Than Blue (Outside In Music)
  38. Steve Allee Big Band – Naptown Sound (Jazzville Records)
  39. Dave Stryker – Stryker with Strings Goes to the Movies (StrikeZone)
  40. Dan Moretti & Brazilia – Celebrating Wayne Shorter (Roots Grooves)
Tags
Night Train music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim