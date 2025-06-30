Stanley Clarke Birthday, Canada Day, Ahmad Jamal & Johnny Hartman FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Ali Bello & the Charanga Syndicate

Monday 6.30.25

SPECIAL: Night Train wraps up the June Stanley Clarke Feature with a special show for his birthday today. We’ll hear the acclaimed bassist in hour one on the first Return to Forever album, on his classic School Days album, on several albums with jazz violinist Jean-Luc Ponty, and showcasing his mainstream side with Dexter Gordon and McCoy Tyner. Then it’s a Return to Forever special in hour two of the show.

Tuesday 7.1.25

SPECIAL: It’s Canada Day and Night Train joins in with Global Village and Strange Currency to celebrate with a program devoted to Canadian jazz artists, both legendary and contemporary. Among the musicians featured are Oscar Peterson, Diana Krall, Holly Cole, Jane Bunnett, Molly Johnson, the all-Canadian Rob McConnell Jive 5, Cory Weeds, Renee Rosnes, Newfoundland transplant Florian Hoefner, and more – plus jazz versions of songs from Canadian-born singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell.

Wednesday 7.2.25

Night Train marks birthdays of pianists Ahmad Jamal (featured in a special in hour two) and Richard Wyands, showcases the first recorded version of Monk’s Misterioso (done on this date in 1948), continues the July Feature of music from West Coast vibes player Cal Tjader (here with Carmen McRae), and includes new music from Dave Bass, Cyrus Chestnut, Behn Gillece, and (our Featured New Release of the Week) Ali Bello & the Charanga Syndicate.

Thursday 7.3.25

On the Night Train birthday list tonight – soul jazz organists Dr. Lonnie Smith and Rhoda Scott, and vocalists Melissa Walker and Johnny Hartman (featured in a Hartman-Coltrane special in hour two). We’ll also hear July Featured Artist Cal Tjader, the Featured New Release of the Week from Ali Bello & the Charanga Syndicate, and new music from Isaiah J. Thompson and Ermelinda Cuellar.

