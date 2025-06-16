Monday 6.16.25

Night Train kicks off a week of BeatleJazz Mania in celebration of Paul McCartney’s birthday later in the week. We’ll hear lots of great jazz covers of Beatles tunes, this time including selections from June Featured Artist, Chick Corea, and also from pianist Lynne Arriale. Our Featured New Release of the Week is the Reunion set from the Beatlejazz trio. And we’ll hear the Paul Francis Quartet in a concert special featuring new jazz interpretations of Beatles tunes in hour two of the show.

Tuesday 6.17.25

More BeatleJazz Mania tonight on the Night Train, with jazz versions of Beatles songs from June Featured Artist Chick Corea (with vibes great Gary Burton), guitarist Randy Johnston, and a jazz reworking of Abbey Road in a concert special with the Aaron Prado Quartet in hour two of the show. Plus more from our Featured New Release of the Week, Reunion from the Beatlejazz trio, the Yellowjackets, Dan Moretti, Ben Paterson, and the Reid Hoyson Project. And we step into the Wayback Machine for a classic track from Herbie Hancock that was recorded on this date in 1964.

Wednesday 6.18.25

SPECIAL: As part of this week’s Beatlejazz Mania week, it’s a special birthday celebration for Paul McCartney. In hour one, we have a fun selection of Beatles jazz covers from the likes of Grant Green, Organissimo, Pat Metheny, Brad Mehldau, and from new albums from the Joe Syrian Motor City Jazz Octet, guitarist Charlie Ballantine, and our Featured New Release of the Week from the Beatlejazz trio Reunion album. Then in hour two, it’s a Lennon/McCartney Jazz Songbook special.

Thursday 6.19.25

Night Train wraps up BeatleJazz Mania Week with more great Beatles jazz covers – including new music from Russ Anixter’s Hippie Big Band, drummer Richard Baratta, and our Featured New Release of the Week from the Beatlejazz trio. We also continue our June Chick Corea/Stanley Clarke Feature with music from John Beasley’s tribute to Return to Forever.

