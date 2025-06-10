Corea & Clarke + Kenny Barron, Joao Gilberto & Hazel Scott FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Ben Sidran – Are We There Yet?

Monday 6.9.25

Night Train’s Featured New Release of the Week is Ben Sidran’s live set recorded in Paris – Are We There Yet? We’ve also got more from June Featured Artist Chick Corea with his Trilogy trio. And birthday celebrations today include one of the greats of the Great American Songbook - Cole Porter, guitarist Jocelyn Gould (from her new album), and pianist Kenny Barron (as a leader, guest and in concert in an hour two Savannah Music Festival special).

Tuesday 6.10.25

This time on the Night Train – more from June Featured Artists Chick Corea and Stanley Clarke – together in Return to Forever, and also from one of many releases Corea did with vibes master Gary Burton. We’ll hear more from Ben Sidran (our Featured New Release of the Week), along with new music from Kenny Dorham (a previously unreleased concert) and dueling tenors Nick Hempton and Cory Weeds. And we mark birthdays of standards composer Frederick Loewe and bossa nova pioneer Joao Gilberto (with a special featuring his daughter Bebel in hour two).

Wednesday 6.11.25

We ‘give some drummers some’ tonight on the Night Train, marking birthdays of both Bernard Purdie and Shelly Manne. It’s also the birthday of singer, pianist and activist Hazel Scott - we’ll hear from and about her in an hour two special. Plus more from June Featured Artists Stanley Clarke (as a leader) and Chick Corea (with his Elektric Band), and from pianist, singer and songwriter Ben Sidran (our Featured New Release of the Week).

Thursday 6.12.25

SPECIAL: In conjunction with our June Feature, it’s a special edition of Night Train to mark the birthday of legendary pianist Chick Corea. We’ll hear selections spanning his six-decade long and diverse career - including early Latin jazz recordings with Mongo Santamaria and Cal Tjader, pioneering fusion releases with Miles Davis and Return to Forever, duo projects with Gary Burton and Bela Fleck, and two of his last recordings Trilogy 2, and also the Chick Corea Plays album that explored the intersection of standards and classical music. Plus a special in hour two devoted to the early years of Chick Corea.

(Global Village also has a Chick Corea special tonight.)

