Music
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 – May 2025

By Chris Heim
Published June 4, 2025 at 9:26 AM CDT
  1. Kandance Springs – Lady in Satin (SRP)
  2. Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap – Elemental (Mack Avenue)
  3. Ben Sidran – Are We There Yet (Bonsai/Nardis)
  4. James Moody – 80 Years Young (Origin)
  5. Jim Snidero – Bird Feathers (Savant)
  6. Cyrus Chestnut – Rhythm, Melody and Harmony (High Note)
  7. Beatlejazz – Reunion (Yama)
  8. Liz Cole – I Want to Be Happy (Liz Cole)
  9. Nanami Haruta – The Vibe (Origin)
  10. Nnenna Freelon – Beneath the Skin (Origin)
  11. Russ Spiegel – Nitty Gritty (RuzzTone Music)
  12. Poncho Sanchez – Live at the Belly Up Tavern (Regime Music Group)
  13. Sean Nelson New London Big Band – Don’t Stop Now (Outside In Music)       
  14. Peter Smith – Smitth Straightens Out (Real Magic)
  15. Nick Hempton/Cory Weeds – Horns Locked (Cellar)
  16. Joe Alterman – Brisket for Breakfast (Joe Alterman)
  17. Bill O’Connell – Touch (Jojo)
  18. Kenny Dorham – Blue Bossa in the Bronx (Resonance)
  19. James Zito – Zito’s Jump (James Zito Music)
  20. Planet D Nonet – Dr. Professor Leonard King in Tribute to Joe Williams (East Lawn)
  21. Ermelinda Cuellar – Under a Lavendar Sky (Cuellar Productions)
  22. Richard Baratta – Looking Back (Savant)
  23. Charlie Ballantine – East by Midwest (Origin)
  24. Karl Latham – Living Standards II (Drop Zone Jazz)
  25. Eric Alexander – Chicago to New York (Cellar)
  26. Russ Anixter’s Hippie Big Band – What Is? (Russ Anixter)
  27. Johnny O’Neal -Everybody Loves Johnny O’Neal (Cellar)
  28. Chicago Jazz Orchestra – More Amor (CJO)
  29. Ben Paterson – Cookin’ in the Couve (Cellar)
  30. Harry Allen, Rossano Sportiello, Bryan Carter – It Takes Three (Night Is Alive)
  31. MTB – Solid Jackson (Criss Cross)
  32. Caili O’Doherty – Bluer Than Blue (Outside In Music)
  33. CCCN Jazz Orchestra & Hendrik Meurkens – Big Band Brazil (Height Advantage)
  34. Steve Allee Big Band – Naptown Sound (Jazzville Records)
  35. Dave Stryker – Stryker with Strings Goes to the Movies (StrikeZone)
  36. Joe Syrian Motor City Jazz Octet – Secret Message (Circle 9)
  37. Claire Martin – Almost In Your arms (Stunt)
  38. Renee Rosnes – Crossing Paths (Smoke Sessions)
  39. Thomas Fonnesbaek – In Rome (Storyville)
  40. Dan Moretti & Brazilia – Celebrating Wayne Shorter (Roots Grooves)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim