Italy, Pianists, Paquito & Divas

Monday 6.2.25

SPECIAL: Night Train joins in with Global Village to celebrate Festa della Repubblica, a national holiday in Italy, and an opportunity here on the show to celebrate Italian and Italian-American jazz artists. We’ll hear selections from Louis Prima, Joey DeFrancesco (with a tribute to Frank Sinatra), Joe Lovano (with a tribute to Caruso), Enrico Pieranunzi, Stefano Bollani, and June Featured Artist Chick Corea in hour one, and special featuring two sons of Italian immigrants, Joe Venuti and Eddie Lang in hour two of the show.

Tuesday 6.3.25

Pianists take center stage tonight on the Night Train. We’ll hear legends like Art Tatum, masters such as Kenny Barron, Bobby Timmons, and Buddy Montgomery, contemporary artists including Fred Hersch, Brad Mehldau, Jacky Terrasson, and Cyrus Chestnut, and pianist-singers including Mose Allison and Shirley Horn.

Wednesday 6.4.25

SPECIAL: Night Train marks the birthday of Latin jazz saxophone and clarinet player Paquito D’Rivera in a special edition of the show devoted to his music. We’ll hear him as part of the groundbreaking group Cuban band Irakere, as a leader, and as a special guest with the Caribbean Jazz Project, Anat Cohen, McCoy Tyner, Herbie Mann and more – and in hour two, it’s a special that focuses on the classical side of his work, though always with a certain ‘Spanish tinge.’

(Global Village also has a Paquito special tonight.)

Thursday 6.5.25

SPECIAL: It’s jazz divas tonight on the Night Train, as we showcase both legends and contemporary performers. Among the artists featured are Billie Holiday. Abbey Lincoln, Carmen McRae, Shirley Horn, Sarah Vaughan, Ella Fitzgerald, and Robin McKelle (with a tribute to Ella). Also on tap, Brazilian bossa guitarist Bola Sete, pianist Bill Evans, the Verve Jazz Ensemble, Wayne Shorter, and Chet Baker.

