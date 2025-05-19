Keith Jarrett + Kyle Eastwood, Rufus Harley, Fats Waller & Sun Ra FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: James Moody - 80 Years Young: Live at the Blue Note, March 26, 2005

Monday 5.19.25

Night Train’s Featured New Release for this week comes from jazz legend James Moody – a live set that was recorded on his 80th birthday with an all-star cast. Birthdays on this date include Cecil McBee (with May Featured Artist Keith Jarrett and as part of the Leaders), Sonny Fortune (with a tribute to Monk) and Kyle Eastwood (Clint’s son and featured in an hour two special).

Tuesday 5.20.25

Night Train marks birthdays of drummer Victor Lewis, bandoneon player Dino Saluzzi, and jazz bagpiper Rufus Harley. We’ll also dip into Grant Green’s Matador album, recorded on this date in 1964, and Jobim’s Stone Flower release, recorded on this date in 1970. Plus new music from trombonist Nanami Haruta and guitarist James Zito. And there’s more from May Featured Artist Keith Jarrett – with Gary Burton in hour one, and in a special focused on his work in the ‘70s in hour two of the show.

Wednesday 5.21.25

SPECIAL: It’s the birthday of stride piano great Fats Waller and in celebration, we have a two-hour special with lots of Fats classics and covers, along with interviews with Fats himself, Count Basie, and pianist and Waller enthusiast, John Eaton.

Thursday 5.22.25

Space is the place this time on the Night Train as we mark the birthday of Sun Ra. It’s also the birthday of pianist Christian Sands and we’ll hear him as part of the Christian McBride Trio, and of trombonist Nick Finzer, with music from his recent JJ Johnson tribute in hour one and featured in a special in hour two of the show. Plus more from May Featured Artist Keith Jarrett, and our Featured New Release of the Week from James Moody.

