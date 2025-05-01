© 2025 KMUW
Music
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 – April 2025

By Chris Heim
Published May 1, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
  1. Eric Alexander – Chicago to New York (Cellar)
  2. Johnny O’Neal -Everybody Loves Johnny O’Neal (Cellar)
  3. Nick Hempton & Cory Weeds – Horns Locked (Cellar)
  4. Poncho Sanchez – Live at the Belly Up Tavern (Regime Music Group)
  5. Chicago Jazz Orchestra – More Amor (CJO)
  6. Russ Spiegel – Nitty Gritty (RuzzTone Music)
  7. Nnenna Freelon – Beneath the Skin (Origin)
  8. Ben Paterson – Cookin’ in the Couve (Cellar)
  9. Blue Moods – Force and Grace (Posi-Tone)
  10. MTB – Solid Jackson (Criss Cross)
  11. Mads Tolling – Celebrating Svend Asmussen (Gateway Music)
  12. Kenny Dorham – Blue Bossa in the Bronx (Resonance)
  13. Sean Nelson New London Big Band – Don’t Stop Now (Outside In Music)                                                                                                                                                                           
  14. Caili O’Doherty – Bluer Than Blue (Outside In Music)
  15. Jim Snidero – Bird Feathers (Savant)
  16. Russ Anixter’s Hippie Big Band – What Is? (Russ Anixter)
  17. CCCN Jazz Orchestra & Hendrik Meurkens – Big Band Brazil (Height Advantage)
  18. Arturo O’ Farrill – Mundoagua (Zoho)
  19. 3 Cohens &* the WDR Big Band - Interaction (Anzic
  20. WDR Big Band – Bluegrass (MCG Jazz)
  21. Steve Allee Big Band – Naptown Sound (Jazzville Records)
  22. Harry Allen, Rossano Sportiello, Bryan Carter – It Takes Three (Night Is Alive)
  23. Doug MacDonald – Santa Monica Session (DMac Music)
  24. Dave Stryker – Stryker with Strings Goes to the Movies (StrikeZone)
  25. Nanami Haruta – The Vibe (Origin)
  26. Joe Syrian Motor City Jazz Octet – Secret Message (Circle 9)
  27. Claire Martin – Almost In Your arms (Stunt)
  28. Renee Rosnes – Crossing Paths (Smoke Sessions)
  29. Thomas Fonnesbaek – In Rome (Storyville)
  30. Dan Moretti & Brazilia – Celebrating Wayne Shorter (Roots Grooves)
  31. Scott Hamilton – Looking Back (Stunt)
  32. Joe Alterman – Brisket for Breakfast (Joe Alterman)
  33. Jim Mullen Quartet – For Heavens Sake (Stunt)
  34. Tomas Martin Lopez – Right Here (Bongotoms Music)
  35. The Empress – Square One (Cellar)
  36. Carl Allen – Tippin’ (Cellar)
  37. Rachel Therrien – Mi Hogar II (Lula World)
  38. Bruce Harris/Ehud Asherie – Thank You Barry Harris! (Arbors Jazz)
  39. Eugenie Jones – Eugenie (Open Mic)
  40. Brian Charette – You Don’t Know Jack (Cellar)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim