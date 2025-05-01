Night Train Top 40 – April 2025
- Eric Alexander – Chicago to New York (Cellar)
- Johnny O’Neal -Everybody Loves Johnny O’Neal (Cellar)
- Nick Hempton & Cory Weeds – Horns Locked (Cellar)
- Poncho Sanchez – Live at the Belly Up Tavern (Regime Music Group)
- Chicago Jazz Orchestra – More Amor (CJO)
- Russ Spiegel – Nitty Gritty (RuzzTone Music)
- Nnenna Freelon – Beneath the Skin (Origin)
- Ben Paterson – Cookin’ in the Couve (Cellar)
- Blue Moods – Force and Grace (Posi-Tone)
- MTB – Solid Jackson (Criss Cross)
- Mads Tolling – Celebrating Svend Asmussen (Gateway Music)
- Kenny Dorham – Blue Bossa in the Bronx (Resonance)
- Sean Nelson New London Big Band – Don’t Stop Now (Outside In Music)
- Caili O’Doherty – Bluer Than Blue (Outside In Music)
- Jim Snidero – Bird Feathers (Savant)
- Russ Anixter’s Hippie Big Band – What Is? (Russ Anixter)
- CCCN Jazz Orchestra & Hendrik Meurkens – Big Band Brazil (Height Advantage)
- Arturo O’ Farrill – Mundoagua (Zoho)
- 3 Cohens &* the WDR Big Band - Interaction (Anzic
- WDR Big Band – Bluegrass (MCG Jazz)
- Steve Allee Big Band – Naptown Sound (Jazzville Records)
- Harry Allen, Rossano Sportiello, Bryan Carter – It Takes Three (Night Is Alive)
- Doug MacDonald – Santa Monica Session (DMac Music)
- Dave Stryker – Stryker with Strings Goes to the Movies (StrikeZone)
- Nanami Haruta – The Vibe (Origin)
- Joe Syrian Motor City Jazz Octet – Secret Message (Circle 9)
- Claire Martin – Almost In Your arms (Stunt)
- Renee Rosnes – Crossing Paths (Smoke Sessions)
- Thomas Fonnesbaek – In Rome (Storyville)
- Dan Moretti & Brazilia – Celebrating Wayne Shorter (Roots Grooves)
- Scott Hamilton – Looking Back (Stunt)
- Joe Alterman – Brisket for Breakfast (Joe Alterman)
- Jim Mullen Quartet – For Heavens Sake (Stunt)
- Tomas Martin Lopez – Right Here (Bongotoms Music)
- The Empress – Square One (Cellar)
- Carl Allen – Tippin’ (Cellar)
- Rachel Therrien – Mi Hogar II (Lula World)
- Bruce Harris/Ehud Asherie – Thank You Barry Harris! (Arbors Jazz)
- Eugenie Jones – Eugenie (Open Mic)
- Brian Charette – You Don’t Know Jack (Cellar)