Gene Ammons + Blossom Dearie, Duke Ellington, Jazz Day & Ambrose Akinmusire FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Johnny O’Neal – Everybody Loves Johnny O’Neal

Monday 4.28.25

Night Train celebrates the birthday of one of its favorite artists – pianist and vocalist Blossom Dearie – and (more favorites!) guitarists Steve Khan and Leni Stern. Plus a Late Hour Special from April Featured Artist Gene Ammons, and music from our Featured New Release of the Week from pianist and vocalist Johnny O’Neal.

Tuesday 4.29.25

It’s Duke Ellington’s birthday and Night Train steps aside for two specials to mark the occasion. In hour one, it’s Duke Ellington in the ‘30s – formative years when his orchestra’s distinctive sound was coalescing, and the band was emerging on the national scene. Then in hour two, a look at Duke’s fascination with trains as revealed in some of his finest compositions.

Wednesday 4.30.25

SPECIAL: Night Train joins Global Village and Strange Currency tonight to celebrate International Jazz Day. The culmination of April as Jazz Appreciation month includes a special Jazz Day concert streamed free around the world. Night Train highlights some of the key artists appearing at this year’s event – including IJD co-director and jazz legend Herbie Hancock, musical director John Beasley, vocalist Dianne Reeves, and trumpeter Arturo Sandoval. It’s also the birthday of bassist Percy Heath; we’ll hear him as a leader, and with the Heath Brothers and Modern Jazz Quartet. Plus new music from Poncho Sanchez, Thomas Fonnesbaek, Mehldau Turner & Bernstein, and the CCCN Jazz Orchestra, and a final round with April Featured Artist Gene Ammons, and the Featured New Release of the Week from Johnny O’Neal.

Thursday 5.1.25

Night Train marks birthdays of pianist and vocalist Shirley Horn, pianist and composer Kevin Hays, and trumpeter and rising star Ambrose Akinmusire (featured in a special in hour two), and kicks off the May Feature, as we celebrate the 80th birthday of legendary pianist Keith Jarrett.

