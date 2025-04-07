Gene Ammons + Billie Holiday, Romani Day, Bass Clarinet & Siblings Day FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Chicago Jazz Orchestra – More Amor: A Tribute to Wes Montgomery

Monday 4.7.25

On this date in 1970, Miles Davis went into the studio for the second of two dates that resulted in his classic Tribute to Jack Johnson album. We’ll hear one of the selections from that release tonight on the Night Train, along with music from and in tribute to Freddie Hubbard for his birthday. It’s also the birthday of the legendary Billie Holiday and we have a special celebrating her life and music in hour two of the show.

Tuesday 4.8.25

Night Train joins in with Global Village tonight to celebrate International Romani Day with some great jazz manouche sounds from the legendary Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli, along with artists who followed in their footsteps like Bireli Lagrene and Sylvain Luc, a cover of a classic Django composition from violinist Svend Asmussen, and a special devoted to the sound in hour two of the show. We also mark the birthday of Carmen McRae, and hear the latest from bassist Thomas Fonnesbaek, guitarist Dave Stryker, and the Chicago Jazz Orchestra with a salute to Wes Montgomery (our Featured New Release of the Week).

Wednesday 4.9.25

Night Train highlights music from the far-too-few bass clarinetists in jazz – including the pioneering Eric Dolphy, James Carter, David Murray, Benny Maupin (as a leader and with Miles Davis), Bob Mintzer, and Griffin Woodard. We’ll also get to some jazz greats like guitarists Joe Pass and George Benson, bassist Ray Brown, and Weather Report.

Thursday 4.10.25

Night Train joins in with Global Village tonight to celebrate Siblings Day with music from a number of musical families, including the Andrews Sisters, the Mills Brothers, the Marsalis Family (Jason, Branford, Delfeayo, and Wynton), the DeFrancescos (it is also the birthday of Joey DeFrancesco and we’ll hear him here with brother Johnny and Papa John DeFrancesco), the twins Art and Addison Farmer, the Montgomery Brothers, the Clayton Brothers, and in hour two, a special featuring the Jones Brothers (Thad, Elvin and Hank).

