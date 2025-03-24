Renee Rosnes, West Coast Jazz, Moody Centennial & Sarah Vaughan B’Day FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: The Empress – Square One

Monday 3.24.25

Night Train kicks off the week with birthday salutes to pianist Steve Kuhn, trombonist (and Sesame Street musical director) Joe Fielder, horn player Paul McCandless from the group Oregon, and pianist Renee Rosnes (with music from her new album in hour one, and in a concert special with Bill Charlap in hour two). We’ll also hear more from March Featured Artist Roy Haynes, and from our Featured New Release from The Empress, featuring a four-woman saxophone lineup.

Tuesday 3.25.25

Time for a Spring Road Trip! Night Train heads west for some classic and contemporary, hot and cool sounds from the Left Coast. Among the artists featured tonight are Charles Brown, Art Pepper, the L.A. Treasure Project, Charles Mingus, Gerry Mulligan, Chico Hamilton, and Chet Baker.

Wednesday 3.26.25

SPECIAL: Today is the centennial birthday of March Featured Artist James Moody. In this special edition of the Night Train, we’ll hear music from across Moody’s career, King Pleasure’s version of Moody’s Mood for Love which helped launch vocalese, and guest appearances he made with Manhattan Transfer, Horace Silver, Dexter Gordon, and Dianne Reeves. In hour two, it’s a Lincoln Center salute to James Moody first presented for his 75th birthday.

Thursday 3.27.25

SPECIAL: A special edition of the Night Train as we mark the birthday of vocal great Sarah Vaughan. We’ll hear music from key albums from across her long career, tributes from Carmen McRae (with Shirley Horn), Dianne Reeves and Richie Cole, winners of the Sarah Vaughan International Vocal Competition (Samara Joy, Cyrille Aimee & Gabrielle Cavassa), a song Vaughan recorded - done here by Stacey Kent (who shares a birthday with Vaughan), and a Vaughan special in hour two of the show.

