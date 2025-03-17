Moody & Haynes Centennials + Nat Cole, Bill Frisell, Lennie Tristano & Spring! FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Meredith D’Ambrosio – Midnight Mood

Monday 3.17.25

Tonight on the Night Train, we highlight some Kerry Dancers (courtesy of Johnny Griffin) for St. Patrick’s Day; mark birthdays of Nat King Cole (featured in a special in hour two of the show), Jessica Williams and Elis Regina; check out our Featured New Release of the Week from singer, pianist and painter Meredith D’Ambrosio; hear more from March Featured Artist James Moody; and showcase music from Herbie Hancock’s classic Maiden Voyage album recorded on this date in 1965.

Tuesday 3.18.25

It’s Bill Frisell’s birthday and Night Train celebrates with music from his Grammy-nominated recent release Orchestras, his classic History, Mystery album, and a special in hour two. We also have more from March Featured artist Roy Haynes, our Featured New Release of the Week from Meredith D’Ambrosio, and recent titles from Dharma Down and the Joe Syrian Motor City Jazz Octet.

Wednesday 3.19.25

Night Train joins in with Global Village to mark the birthday of eclectic Brazilian pianist, singer, and composer Eliane Elias. We also mark birthdays of pianists Mike Longo and Lennie Tristano (featured in a special in hour two of the show), hear March Featured Artist Roy Haynes with Ray Charles and James Moody from one of his later releases, and showcase singer, pianist and painter Meredith D’Ambrosio doing an Ellington classic on her latest album (and our Featured New Release of the Week).

Thursday 3.20.25

SPECIAL: It’s a special edition of Night Train as we celebrate the arrival of spring with seasonal songs from jazz greats like Clifford Brown, Milt Jackson, Jim Hall with Pat Metheny, Betty Carter, Abbey Lincoln, Billy Holiday, and more – including some of the classic spring songs of Meredith D’Ambrioso whose latest album has been our Featured New Release of the Week.

(Global Village and Strange Currency also have spring specials tonight.)

