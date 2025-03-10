Bagpipes & More, Bobby McFerrin, Women’s Bands & Roy Haynes Centennial Special FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: WDR Big Band - Bluegrass

Monday 3.10.25

Tonight on the Night Train – some Rufus Harley and an Unusual Instruments in Jazz Special for Bagpipes Day; music from March Featured Artist James Moody; bluegrass jazz from our Featured New Release of the Week from the WDR Big Band with special guests Darrol Anger and Mike Marshall; and the latest from Sergio Pereira, Dan Moretti and Oz Noy.

Tuesday 3.11.25

Night Train marks the birthday of vocal master Bobby McFerrin (also featured in a special in hour two of the show), highlights music from Samara Joy’s latest album and this year’s Jazz Album winner in the NAACP Image Awards, and continues with more music from March Featured Artist Roy Haynes, and the “Bluegrass” album from the WDR Big Band, our Featured New Release of the Week.

Wednesday 3.12.25

In honor of Women’s History Month, Night Train highlights music from all-women jazz lineups. We’ll hear pioneering recordings from the International Sweethearts of Rhythm and Mary Lou Williams’ Girl Stars, along with such contemporary ensembles as Lioness, Artemis, the Ellen Rowe Octet, Monika Herzig’s Sheroes, Jane Bunnett & Maqueque, the Billy Tipton Memorial Saxophone Quartet, the Diva Jazz Orchestra, and the 3D Jazz Trio. We’ll also hear a classic early Chick Corea/Return to Forever track featuring Flora Purim, and music from vocalist (and cult favorite) Nancy King.

Thursday 3.13.25

SPECIAL: Night Train presents a special show in tribute to March Featured artist Roy Haynes on his centennial birthday. We’ll hear music from across the remarkable and eclectic career of this legendary drummer who passed away this past November. His music spanned bebop, fusion, the avant-garde, and contemporary styles and we’ll hear some of those sounds from Haynes as a leader and also in a sampling of his many guest appearances, including with Bud Powell, Chick Corea, Sarah Vaughan, Oliver Nelson, Pat Metheny, John Coltrane, and Miles Davis – plus a special in hour two of the show focused on his early career.

