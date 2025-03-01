Night Train Top 40 – February 2025
- Claire Martin – Almost In Your arms (Stunt)
- Renee Rosnes – Crossing Paths (Smoke Sessions)
- Mads Tolling – Celebrating Svend Asmussen (Gateway Music)
- Joe Alterman – Brisket for Breakfast (Joe Alterman)
- Blue Moods – Force and Grace (Posi-Tone)
- Joe Syrian Motor City Jazz Octet – Secret Message (Circle 9)
- Emily Remler – Cookin’ at the Queens (Resonance)
- Jim Mullen Quartet – For Heavens Sake (Stunt)
- George Cables – I Hear Echoes (High Note)
- Eugenie Jones – Eugenie (Open Mic)
- Dave Stryker – Stryker With Strings Goes to the Movies (StrikeZone)
- Mafalda Minnozzi – Riofonic (MPI)
- MTB – Solid Jackson (Criss Cross)
- Thomas Fonnesbaek – In Rome (Storyville)
- Dan Moretti & Brazilia – Celebrating Wayne Shorter (Roots Grooves)
- Doug MacDonald – Santa Monica Session (DMac Music)
- Brian Charette – You Don’t Know Jack (Cellar)
- Peter Bernstein – Better Angels (Smoke Sessions)
- Scott Hamilton – Looking Back (Stunt)
- Delfeayo Marsalis Uptown Jazz Orchestra – Crescent City Jewels (Troubadour Jass)
- Alvin Quuen – The Jazzcup Café Blues (Cellar)
- Hans Luchs – The Spell Is Broken (Fresh Sounds)
- Oz Noy – Fun One (Criss Cross)
- Eldad Tarmu – Silver on Aluminum (Eldad Tarmu)
- Peter Erskine & the JAM Music Lab All-Stars – Vienna to Hollywood (Origin)
- Warren Wolf – History of the Vibraphone (Cellar)
- Samara Joy – Portrait (Verve)
- Carl Allen – Tippin’ (Cellar)
- Ryan Middagh Jazz Orchestra – Tenor Madness (Ear Up)
- Javon Jackson/Nikki Giovanni – Javon and Nikki Go to the Movies (Solid Jackson)
- Zaccai Curtis – Cubop Lives! (Truth Revolution)
- Catherine Russell/Sean Mason – My Ideal (Dot Time)
- Steve Davis – We See (Smoke Sessions)
- Hot Toddies Jazz Band – Triple Step (Hot Toddies Jazz Band)
- Michael Dease – Grove’s Groove (Le Coq)
- Dred Scott – Cali Mambo (Rope a Dope)
- Jeff Rupert – It Gets Better (Rupe Media)
- Michael Mayo – Fly (Mack Avenue)
- Dharma Down – Owl Dreams (Dharma Down Records)
- Orrin Evans & the Captain Black Big Band – Walk a Mile in My Shoe (Imani)