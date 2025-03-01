© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 – February 2025

By Chris Heim
Published March 1, 2025 at 12:00 AM CST
  1. Claire Martin – Almost In Your arms (Stunt)
  2. Renee Rosnes – Crossing Paths (Smoke Sessions)
  3. Mads Tolling – Celebrating Svend Asmussen (Gateway Music)
  4. Joe Alterman – Brisket for Breakfast (Joe Alterman)
  5. Blue Moods – Force and Grace (Posi-Tone)
  6. Joe Syrian Motor City Jazz Octet – Secret Message (Circle 9)
  7. Emily Remler – Cookin’ at the Queens (Resonance)
  8. Jim Mullen Quartet – For Heavens Sake (Stunt)
  9. George Cables – I Hear Echoes (High Note)
  10. Eugenie Jones – Eugenie (Open Mic)
  11. Dave Stryker – Stryker With Strings Goes to the Movies (StrikeZone)
  12. Mafalda Minnozzi – Riofonic (MPI)
  13. MTB – Solid Jackson (Criss Cross)
  14. Thomas Fonnesbaek – In Rome (Storyville)
  15. Dan Moretti & Brazilia – Celebrating Wayne Shorter (Roots Grooves)
  16. Doug MacDonald – Santa Monica Session (DMac Music)
  17. Brian Charette – You Don’t Know Jack (Cellar)
  18. Peter Bernstein – Better Angels (Smoke Sessions)
  19. Scott Hamilton – Looking Back (Stunt)
  20. Delfeayo Marsalis Uptown Jazz Orchestra – Crescent City Jewels (Troubadour Jass)
  21. Alvin Quuen – The Jazzcup Café Blues (Cellar)
  22. Hans Luchs – The Spell Is Broken (Fresh Sounds)
  23. Oz Noy – Fun One (Criss Cross)
  24. Eldad Tarmu – Silver on Aluminum (Eldad Tarmu)
  25. Peter Erskine & the JAM Music Lab All-Stars – Vienna to Hollywood (Origin)
  26. Warren Wolf – History of the Vibraphone (Cellar)
  27. Samara Joy – Portrait (Verve)
  28. Carl Allen – Tippin’ (Cellar)
  29. Ryan Middagh Jazz Orchestra – Tenor Madness (Ear Up)
  30. Javon Jackson/Nikki Giovanni – Javon and Nikki Go to the Movies (Solid Jackson)
  31. Zaccai Curtis – Cubop Lives! (Truth Revolution)
  32. Catherine Russell/Sean Mason – My Ideal (Dot Time)
  33. Steve Davis – We See (Smoke Sessions)
  34. Hot Toddies Jazz Band – Triple Step (Hot Toddies Jazz Band)
  35. Michael Dease – Grove’s Groove (Le Coq)
  36. Dred Scott – Cali Mambo (Rope a Dope)
  37. Jeff Rupert – It Gets Better (Rupe Media)
  38. Michael Mayo – Fly (Mack Avenue)
  39. Dharma Down – Owl Dreams (Dharma Down Records)
  40. Orrin Evans & the Captain Black Big Band – Walk a Mile in My Shoe (Imani)
Tags
Night Train music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim