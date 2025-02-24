Nina Simone + Texas Tenors, Jazz Violin, Scat & Dexter Gordon FEATURED ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Mads Tolling - Celebrating Svend Asmussen

Monday 2.24.25

In honor of David ‘Fathead’ Newman’s birthday, Night Train features the sound of Texas Tenors tonight. We’ll hear music from Newman, including his debut as a leader with help from Ray Charles, along with selections from King Curtis, Arnett Cobb, and a Texas Tenors special in hour two of the show. We’ll also hear music from Keith Jarrett’s early Fort Yawuh album, recorded on this date in 1973, February Featured Artist Nina Simone, and the Featured New Release of the Week from violinist Mads Tolling.

Tuesday 2.25.25

It’s Jazz Violin Night tonight on the Night Train, as we highlight music from great jazz violinists past and present. We’ll hear music from our Featured New Release of the Week from Mads Tolling in tribute to Danish fiddler Svend Asmussen, along with selections from Asmussen himself, Jean-Luc Ponty. Regina, Carter, Stephane Grappelli, Didier Lockwood, Johnny Frigo and more. Plus more from February Featured Artist Nina Simone, and new music from Dan Moretti (a tribute to Wayne Shorter), Dave Stryker (a tribute to movie music) and Blue Moods (a tribute to Freddie Hubbard).

Wednesday 2.26.25

Tonight on the Night Train – more music from February Featured Artist Nina Simone and our Featured New Release of the Week from violinist Mads Tolling. We’ll mark the birthday of baritone saxophonist Claire Daly, who passed away last year. And on this date in 1926 Louis Armstrong went into the studio to make his famous scat recording “Heebie Jeebies.” We’ll hear that classic track and then in hour two, explore scat, vocalese and more of the art of jazz singing.

Thursday 2.27.25

SPECIAL: Night Train marks the birthday of Dexter Gordon with a program devoted entirely to his music. We’ll hear selections from classic albums like Go and the Panther, a guest appearance he made with Herbie Hancock, music from his star turn in the film ‘Round Midnight, covers of his songs from Ray Brown and Karrin Allyson, and a tribute to him from pianist Jessica Williams in hour one, and then a special in hour two sharing more classics from acclaimed tenor saxophonist.