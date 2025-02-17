Nina Simone + President’s Day, Brazil, David Murray & Nancy Wilson FEATURED ALBUMS OF THE WEEK: Renee Rosnes – Crossing Paths + Mafalda Minnozzi – Riofonic

Monday 2.17.25

SPECIAL: Night Train celebrates Presidents’ Day – and also Pres’s Day, as we both mark the holiday and highlight music from Lester “Pres” Young. We’ll hear music from the legendary saxophonist, tributes to him from saxophonist Sonny Stitt and vocalist Kevin Mahogany, and in an hour two, a special tribute concert in honor of Lester. Plus a ‘campaign song’ from Louis Jordan, music from Dizzy Gillespie (who ran for president in 1964), and other related tunes for the Presidents’ Day holiday.

Tuesday 2.18.25

Night Train heads to Brazil tonight for some great classic and contemporary bossa and other Brazilian-flavored work. We’ll hear selections from our two Featured New Release of the Week from Renee Rosnes and Mafalda Minnozzi, classics from Stan Getz with Joao Gilberto, Cannonball Adderley, Grant Green and Charlie Byrd, along with recent work from Diego Figueiredo, Doug MacDonald, Nate Najar, Eliane Elias, Antonio Adolfo and more.

Wednesday 2.19.25

Tonight on the Night Train – music from February Featured Artist Nina Simone, our Featured New Releases of the Week from Renee Rosnes and Mafalda Minnozzi, birthday artists Luis Perdomo and David Murray (featured in a World Saxophone Quartet special in hour two), classics recorded on this date by Charlie Haden and Gene Ammons with Sonny Stitt, and new music from Joe Syrian and Brian Lynch.

Thursday 2.20.25

Dylan tunes from Chris Thile (born on this date) with Brad Mehldau and February Featured Artist Nina Simone, a Leonard Cohen song by Halie Loren, and Edu Lobo classic off our Featured New Release of the Week from Renee Rosnes, and birthday salutes to trumpeter Lew Soloff, soul jazz organist Charles Kynard, and singer Nancy Wilson (featured in a special in hour two) – just some of what is in store tonight on the Night Train.

